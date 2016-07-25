The Reasons You Need Strong Passwords and How to Create Them

Hackers cause a lot of problems online, and making it harder for you to remember your password is one result of them. The main reason you need strong passwords is due to hackers. They use software to figure out your password, and then they use the information they get to break into your account to steal your information and even your identity. It’s just not worth it. If you want to prevent that from happening, here are some tips to help you create strong passwords that you can remember.

Don’t Ignore Any Account

One problem with some accounts is that you may sign in once, create a password and never go back. This is not good for security. If you do sign up for something and create a password, it’s important to note it someplace safe so that you can go back and cancel the account or change your password every three or four months.

Create Unique Passwords

Each password you create should be different. Don’t use the same one for every social media account or every bank account. This is asking for problems. Once they figure out one, they’ll end up with access to all.

Set Up 2-Step Verification

When any account offers it, set up 2-step verification. This can sometimes be a pain, but it’s a good way to prevent hackers from getting into your information even if they somehow get the password. This is because this system notes location and devices and can prevent and alert you to hackers.

Use Numbers and Letters

Not only should you use letters and numbers for your passwords, but also symbols when permitted. This will make it harder for any system to guess, as it gives that many more combinations of choices.

Don’t Use Patterns

Any patterns are bad when it comes to passwords, because that’s the first thing a hacker or a bot will try when they are trying to guess your password. They’ll use common patters to hack into your systems.

Get Rid of Biographical Data

Birthdays, anniversaries, and other important dates and locations are always a bad choice when it comes to passwords. Sure, you can remember them easier, but hackers and bots can guess them easier too.

The Longer the Better

Longer passwords are always better due to the larger number of combinations a bot or hacker has to use to figure out your password.

Consider a Password Manager

There are password managers that can help you keep track, and some people recommend them. Yes, there have been breaches of these systems too, but they know they’ll be under great threat from hackers so they work all the time on increasing security.

Try a Password Convention

The best way to remember your passwords is to use a particular password convention that you make up for all your passwords. For example, let’s say you need to create a password for your Walmart account and one for your Google email. Start with certain letters and numbers that have no relationship, then add letters based on where you’re signing in.

Write Them Down

Having a hard copy of your passwords will not only be useful for you, but also for your relatives if something should happen to you. Keep them locked in your file cabinet or safe, and change them every three or four months.

The sad fact is that you can’t prevent all data breeches. Your information is only as safe as the companies you sign up for. Even if you have the best password, if they don’t have good security hackers may still get your information. Set up security on your credit report, banks, and other important information so that you’ll always be alerted to any threats.