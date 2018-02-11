Five Websites for Learning about WordPress

If you’re going to use WordPress, it’s important to keep up to date about the software. By staying aware and continuing to learn everything you can about WordPress, you’ll improve your website exponentially. Even if you ultimately choose to outsource anything, you’ll still have enough knowledge to talk to the contractor about your needs and know whether you’re getting a fair deal or not.

In addition to Website Designs, here are five useful websites for learning more about WordPress.

WP Tavern

They describe their site as a site that is about “all things WordPress”. Here you can learn about events, plugins, updates, developers, and more all about WordPress. You’ll learn about BuddyPress and other items created by Automatic. The blog posts are very professional, well researched, and factual.

Link – https://wptavern.com/

Wordfence.com

Not only can you get the most downloaded security plugin for WordPress here, but you can also learn about all things security. Reading the blog will help you stay aware of any issues that are important to know about WordPress, to help you avoid issues with hackers. They take very seriously the fact that their software protects over one million websites.

Link – https://www.wordfence.com/

WPScan Vulnerability Database

This site is a database of known WordPress vulnerabilities, listed in real time. You can submit a vulnerability, sign up for email alerts and use their API if you’re more advanced. You can also get the WPScan download for yourself to help protect your website.

Link – https://wpvulndb.com/

WPBeginner.com

This website is amazing for beginners and even intermediate WordPress users. You can learn about deals happening now, see videos, learn how to do different things for your WordPress website, as well as buy different tried-and-tested products. You can pretty much get any question answered on this website that you have about WordPress – from what type of plugin you need to the basics about how to build a WordPress website.

Link – http://www.wpbeginner.com/

StudioPress Blog

Learn about marketing, coding, themes, plugins, and more on this blog. Not only can you learn a lot by reading the blog, but you can also learn a lot in the forums, on their Facebook group, and via their podcast. You can also sign up to receive their newsletter that is packed with information, including when the next webinars and in-person live events are that are all about WordPress and StudioPress.

Link – https://www.studiopress.com/forums/

Bookmark all these sites so that you can keep up to date on any news that might affect your website. WordPress is one of the most used and powerful opensource content management systems in existence. Learning about it just takes a little bit of time and effort. Read as much as you can, put into practice the good things you learn, and then do it again and again.

WordPress is an amazing CMS that has more benefits and features than any other system even close to like it. It can be used to make any type of website or blog that you need, for your personal life or business.