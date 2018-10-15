What Should Be on Your ECommerce Website

When you build an eCommerce website, there are some things that you need to ensure are on it. If you want to make sales from your eCommerce site, it’s imperative that you build a website that attracts your target audience, loads quickly, and presents your products in a way that makes your audience feel as if they really need them, with your website giving trust and assurance to your prospects.

About Us Page

When you create your about us page, think outside the box to do it. Tell your brand story in a way that resonates with your audience and makes them trust you. You can do that with a variety of types of content including video, text, podcasts, and more.

Blog

A blog is a good place to put articles about each of your products and services. You can also inform, educate, engage and motivate your audience with the content you put on the blog. You can even recommend other products and services.

Descriptions

Another important aspect of your website is the product descriptions that you put on it. Use words that your audience will look up if they were searching for the product. This is a good way to improve the SEO for your website too.

Security

Use secure socket layer (SSL) certificates to show your audience that your site is secure. Plus, it’s important for Google Search now to offer that option so that your site shows up as secure and that it lists your site in the search results.

Clear Branding

Your branding should be creative and clear on your website and across all social media sites. If you’re not sure how to create branding, you may need to hire someone to help you. But you need to ensure that the colors, fonts, and story you tell is consistent.

Clear Pricing and Shipping Information

There is no need to trick your buyers into buying your products or services. Instead, be very open about your prices, the shipping costs if any, and anything to do with money and how your customers will be billed.

Privacy Policy

Look up different privacy policies to learn how to create one. You can also use a privacy policy generator on legal websites, get your developer to supply you with one or if you prefer, hire a lawyer to create one for you.

Return Policy

Be upfront about your return policy too. If it’s 30 days or has other criteria, spell it all out very clearly so that there is no confusion or mistake.

Search Box

A great way to help your customers find things on your site is to include a search box for it. But, for the search box to work properly you’ll need to understand the types of products and the words your audience uses to find the products.

Payment Icons So They Know How You Take Payment

Include icons for the types of payment that you accept so that your audience knows how to pay you.

Trust-Inducing Icons

Use anything that you can include, such as “as seen on” icons. If you’ve been reported on in the local news, a magazine, or a TV show, or appeared as a speaker anywhere, it’s important to brag about it.

Social Media Links

Don’t forget to share your social media links so that your audience can share your products and services, but also so that they can follow on social media and join your groups.

Contact Numbers and Customer Service

Always include your contact numbers, emails, and information in as many spots as possible on the website so that there is no confusion about how to contact you when they need to. Make it easy.

In fact, anything that will make your audience feel better about shopping with you should be added to your site. Make them trust you by demonstrating that your site is safe using SSL certificates, accepting various types of payment, and more. Finally, offer exactly the right products and services that your audience wants and needs.