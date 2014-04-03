What Are Linkable Assets and Why Are They Important?

Everyone wants to be on the first page of Google, yet most website owners don’t understand that part of good search engine optimisation (SEO) is link building. This includes internal incorporating internal links to other parts of your own website as well as building external links to various pages of your website. A linkable asset is therefore part of your website such as a page, or a blog post, a useful element or tool that your target audience will find useful enough to want to link to, mention and reference often.

In the old days, search engine optimisation companies used to generate thousands of backlinks for companies, this was one of the techniques they used to push companies up the search engines. However due to how search algorithm changes to stop this, getting links back to your site isn’t as simple as it used to be. Google wants the links you get to be “natural” and in many cases that is open to interpretation. After all what could be more natural than a link from a relevant directory? But, what Google really wants, is for others to willingly, and without compensation, link to your pages just because of the information contained on them.

Your most important search engine optimisation link building task is to therefore build linkable assets that your audience wants to link to. Linkable assets are useful to your audience, they strengthen your brands online presence, fascinate followers, pique the interest of your competition and cause your website to rank higher in the search engines. The linkable assets could consist of textual content, awards, events, people, job boards, tools, tutorials, videos, webinars, press releases, images, info-graphics and more, whatever can engage your audience and cause a stir among the people who might link to you.

Using an Award to Create Links

You decide to have a contest which you promote through the use of content, blogging, social media, press releases, pay-per-click campaigns and more. You also ensure that every page you create regarding said contest is optimized in terms of keywords, on page and off page search engine optimisation.

All the people who enter your contest will also blog about your contest, mention it in social media, send out press releases and more. The winners receive an award that has a widget which looks like an award and links back to your site with a description of what the award means. The awards are mentioned in blog posts, press releases and more.

As you can see, this type of linkable asset is very powerful to get natural links back to your website. They are important because you have not paid anyone to link back to your site, and the links are needed to promote the contest and the contest winners. Thus, they are completely natural links. If you notify industry leaders and resources about your contest, you’ll get even more natural link love in the form of blog posts, interviews, and more.

You don’t see many accountants, lawyers running competitions and even tradition competition runners such as Chambers of Commerce could do much more to make this resource a much more linkable asset.

Links back to your website, pages, content and information are very important for search engine optimization because it’s one of the ways search engine technology determines what your website ranking shall be. Your links need to be relevant, natural, and useful to help rank your website high on search engine results pages (SERPs). By using various types of content to help build links naturally, you will succeed.

Remember that it’s important to enhance all pages in terms of design, usability, length of content, ease of sharing on social media, your call to action as well as the addition of internal links on each page of your site. One feeds off the other. The more optimised and relevant your content is, the more likely you are to create linkable assets and therefore rank higher in SERPs.