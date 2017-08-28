Website Design That Improves Your Customer Experience

Almost all business now have websites and those savvy business owners with successful websites understand that having just a website or a blog just isn’t enough nowadays. You have to have a website that also improves your customer experience and makes them want to come back time and again for more.

Most business owners are primarily interested in generating sales as sales drive everything, this tends to mean that most content contained within a website is promotional in nature. How often do you visit websites that are primarily interested in promoting themselves and pushing a sales message at you? Not to often I bet. The trick with websites is to balance both promotional and informational content, as informational content keeps your audience coming back for more. The trick is to balance the two. The secret is also to make your sales content contextual – that is, related to the informational content.

Websites and Blogs

All marketing these days is content marketing, in fact it always has been. It is just a case of the type of content. Whether it’s the words on the page or a video embedded in your page, all your content can drive sales if you create a great customer experience. Imagine you are running a site about quilting, and selling supplies. The free informational content you place on the site will lead to the paid products you want to sell.

Making Things Easy to Find

Have navigation running down the right-hand side of every page to make it easy for people to find things. Don’t put it on the left. If you do, the search engines will think all your pages are the same. Have a visible search box as well. Use categories and tags (that is, keywords) to make it easy to find content.

If you are designing an HTML (HyperText Markup Language) based site, this will mean a lot of coding. A WordPress based website or blog might be a better option. In this case, choose a theme (template) that is clear, easy to use and matches the color scheme you would like for your business.

Make It Mobile Friendly

Some themes are more mobile friendly than others. The main considerations are that your site has to look great even on a small smartphone screen. The links need to be either buttons or text that is large enough, and not too close together, for a person to be able to click on the screen with their finger.

Choose a Sans Serif Font

Sans serif is easier to scan when someone wants to read quickly. Try Verdana or Helvetica.

Choose a White Background and Black Text

Anything else is hard to read and looks unprofessional. The only exception is highlighted text which you want to make stand out in a colored box. In this case, canary or pale blue are acceptable in terms of usability, even for people with vision challenges.

Use a Limited Number of Colors

One or two accent colors are fine, such as red or dark blue, but don’t make the site look like a quilt of color.

Use Bullets and Subheaders

This makes it easier to scan the content quickly for the key points.

Interesting Headlines

These should capture their attention and be keyworded to help them find what they are looking for.

A Clear Call to Action

Every page you create should have some sort of call to action, such as “Read more”, “Subscribe”, or “Buy now”.

Images or Video

These will attract attention and give your customer more information.

Make sure you include all of these elements at your site and on each page of content, and your site visitors should keep coming back for more.