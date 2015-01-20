Why Most Web Designers Fail Business Owners?

Did you know that almost eighty percent of business websites fail to give any meaningful return on investment? The solution most businesses come up with to solve this is to simply order a brand new website that looks pretty, this new website suffers the same fate as the old website in that it never really delivers, what was promised and eventually the cycle begins again and again.

The problem is that most business are busy running their businesses and simply don’t understand the Internet and how important it is in business success today. But being business people they hire the local expert, he definitely seems to know what he is doing, didn’t he work on such and such a website, he talks the talk and his prices are reasonable.

Therein lies the problem, not all website designers are created equal, in fact most of them are useless and don’t have any real clue when it comes to business, let alone designing a website that generates the results a client wants, needs and expects.

Looking into this a little further, at a recent webinar two hundred web designers were asked what their average website deal is worth with the vast majority (75%) saying that their average project was less than four thousand dollars. The reason being that these web designers are forced to compete on price as they cannot deliver the value (ROI) of those in the higher price brackets.

So understanding that most businesses lack the in-house expertize to develop a really successful online presence, businesses are hiring web designers that more often than not price themselves out of business and simply cannot deliver the value with the end result being a website that looks good, but sits with the other eighty percent of websites and never delivers a meaningful return on investment.

Nothing demonstrates this better than your typical web designer interviewing a prospective client…

Prospect “hello Web Designer, we need a new website”

Web Designer “we can help you with that, what do you want in the website”

Prospect “I thought we would have all the usual stuff, about pages, company page, new offices, products page, contact us”

Web Designer “great, that sounds like a great website and I can sure help you make this a success”

Prospect “how much will it cost and how long will it take to build?”

Web Designer “it’ll cost two thousand dollars to build and will take me three or four weeks to complete it”

Prospect now client “great that’s within our budget, when can you start”

I imagine many of the people reading this will have experienced conversation similar in some way to the one above, and can relate to it. The problem with the conversation is that the web developer is so focused on closing the sale and being able to eat for the next month that instead of finding out what the clients online goals are and then tailoring the content to achieve these goals, the web designer simply asks what do you want to include in it, thus effectively making the least experienced person, the one making the most critical decisions.

Is it any wonder almost 80% of Website fail?

You’ve probably already guessed, I’m one of those in the top price bracket as I firmly believe that it’s my job to do the very best that I can for every single client, I’ve done this for twenty years and I know what works and what doesn’t, continual learning, writing, research, conversion rate optimization and monitoring of clients websites ensures I keep my edge in this highly competitive industry. Let me give you a better scenario

Prospect “hello Web Designer, we need a new website”

Web Designer “great, I can help you with that, what are you trying to achieve with your new website”

Prospect “we want to increase the number of leads we generate”

Web Designer “why?”

Prospect “because that will generate more sales and will make the website a success”

Web Designer “anything else”

Prospect “we want to increase the number of website visitors, online sales, our mailing list, etc… etc…”

Web Designer “why?”

As you can see the whole conversation is focused now on the business and what it wants to achieve online, there are numerous other stages I carry out, but if you compare both conversations you can draw your own conclusion as to why one web designer is priced considerably higher and generating greater returns on investment whereas the other delivers something that simply looks pretty.

Are you still wondering why eighty percent of websites fail, I’m actually amazed that it isn’t more… if you want to be one of the 20% of successful website owners, speak to me and if you capture my attention, I just might help.