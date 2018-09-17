Ways to Sell Physical Products Online

If you have physical products, depending on the type of product and your situation, you can sell them in a variety of ways online. It’s important not to rely on only one way to sell your products because you don’t know what can happen. Having said that, one of the ways will often be the best to help you promote your products.

Set Up Your Own Website and Shopping Cart

Depending on your ideal customer profile, a professionally designed website that allows you to sell and market your products online, might be the best initial step to boast your online sales. A website can act as a hub for all of your online marketing and sales activities and can if promoted correctly generate substantial income. Contact me to discuss your business, it’s goals and I can better help you… be it with some free advice, or by suggesting a solution I believe will work.

If you wish to do this on your own, the first step is always to set up your own website with a shopping cart that you can control. A few ideas to look at are 1ShoppingCart and WooCommerce, and there are also other shopping carts plugins for WordPress that you can look into.

Links:

1Shoppingcart – http://www.1shoppingcart.com/

WooCommerce – https://woocommerce.com/

This is a shopping cart system, but it is also the website. It’s simple to set up but the costs can get out of control with this software. It can be an all-in-one system, though, that almost anyone can use to sell their physical products online. It also integrates with websites, social media and more.

Use Fulfillment by Amazon

If you have the right type of product, you may be able to use fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). In this case, you would ship your products to them and list them on the Amazon site for sale, and then Amazon does the rest for you. You’ll have to read about that on their website.

Open a Selling or Shopping Page or Group on Facebook

An interesting and effective way to sell your physical products is to sell directly on Facebook. You can start a home shopping network like a Facebook group in which you digitally record video that you present live. This works great with all types of items. If you aren’t comfortable being on screen, you can pay people a percentage of sales to do it for you. This is very popular for makeup, jewelry, clothing, and accessories.

Promote Your Products Via Email

Of course, you should always have an email list so that you can bring your customers to your sales, whether they are on FBA, your website, a group, or anyplace you decide to sell them. Often, customers like being able to buy products in multiple places.

You can also list your items for sale on eBay. There are both new and used items listed there and they have a pretty good system. You don’t have to do an auction; you can offer a “buy now” option instead. You will be responsible for fulfillment or you can find a fulfillment center to work with you.

If you make handmade items, sell vintage items, or items to help people make handmade items or refurbish vintage items, Etsy might be a great place for you to sell your physical products. They have a great system and low fees. You are responsible for fulfillment.

Did you know that you can also sell your items on Overstock? There is a lot of criteria that you must follow to become a seller on Overstock but it’s a great avenue for your last-season items. You can read about their partner program here:

Link – https://www.overstock.com/partner

You may not be aware, but Walmart has a program where you can present your products to millions using their online store platform. You must have your own fulfillment system. They let you do this without any monthly set-ups or fees, but they take a referral fee from each sale.

Link – https://marketplace.walmart.com/

YouTube

While you’re not really selling directly from the platform, you can demonstrate your products on YouTube and link to them in the description. This is a great way to get the word out about your products but should not be your only method of sales.

As you can see, there are many ways you can go about selling your physical products online. But there is one way that everyone should offer so that they’re not only reliant on the platform they choose. Always have your own website and be able to sell directly from there in case something goes wrong with the platforms mentioned. In addition, it’s always a good idea to build an email list so that you can easily bring your list to whatever platform that you want to use to sell.