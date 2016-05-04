The Importance of Mobile SEO

It’s really not that mobile is winning; it’s that different-sized screens and different browsers have become the norm. Due to that change in technology and the ease at which the public can access it, it’s imperative that you design all your websites for mobile first. When you design for mobile first, you automatically create a situation where your site looks fabulous and works well across all devices.

It’s about the User

SEO isn’t just about your ability to get more eyes on your content, it’s also about the user’s experience. When a user loves the website they’re more likely to keep coming back, consuming the content, and answering your calls to action.

Google Wants You to Go Mobile

Google gave directions to all webmasters to ensure that they build for mobile first, and that responsive design is best for this purpose. The fact is, most people still use Google for search, so due to that it’s best to get on the bandwagon as soon as possible.

Mobile Voice Search

Many mobile devices have voice activated tools and due to that, voice search for mobile is now a common thing. The fact that this exists will help people find your website even more easily from mobile – provided that you have the right content within your website and all pages are responsive.

Ensure Videos are Playable

Ensure that if you have a lot of videos on your website, you’re using a mobile friendly platform. You can make a mistake and have a mobile site other than the video. Test it out before publishing. Adobe Flash doesn’t work well on mobile.

Don’t Use Robots.txt

This is special code that tells search engines and web crawlers how to craw their website and blocks them from certain pages. This can cause loading problems for mobile devices.

Each Device Is Different

Keep in mind that each device is different. Use Google Analytics to discover which mobile device is most used by your current visitors and design for that device first, and then expand from there.

Improve Redirects

If you use redirects, it’s important to ensure that they work right with mobile devices. Some don’t work well. Test all your redirects to ensure that they work and improve them so that the flow isn’t interrupted for the user.

Optimize Landing Pages

A special landing page is often made for promotions, sales and each product or service that you are marketing. Ensure that your landing pages are fully optimized for mobile. One way to do that is to use services like LeadPages.net or Instapage.com to create dynamic landing pages that work across all devices.

Mobile SEO is one of the most important ways to ensure a user-friendly experience for your customers and leads. Don’t skimp on ensuring that you have covered all your bases when it comes to mobile SEO and designing mobile websites.