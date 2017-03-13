Ten Mistakes Businesses Make with Their Website

Every business should in this day and age, have a business website, a website can after all break a business or help make it truly successful. This holds true no matter what business you have, be it a solely online business or a traditional bricks and mortar type business. With a website being so important, let’s have a look at some mistakes that if you avoid you’ll create website that increases your reach, potentially gets lots of traffic and converts visitors ultimately into customers.

Using a Free Website

There are a lot of website builders that work great, but you should at least buy your own domain name. Having a website such as builder.yourbusinessname.something is not very good image for your business. If you’re not willing to pay twenty dollars for a domain name, why should someone spend money buying from you? Oh, the same also holds true for your email address, try and use your own domain name based email address.

Making an Online Brochure

In the 90s, when I started building websites they were typically just brochure type websites. There were a few tricks employed to help boast search engine ranking, but typically the only way someone could find them was if you gave the contact a business card with a link to your website or they searched for your business name.

Today a website is so much more. Due to content marketing, SEO practices, and social media marketing (paid or free), your website is now the hub of your business and can bring in literally all your business if you plan everything right and then simply execute and adjust based on your actual numbers.

Having an Undefined Purpose

Your website needs a reason for existing, simply having a website because everyone else doesn’t isn’t really a reason for existing, is it? The reason isn’t always as clear as you think. Almost every business owner will think the reason is selling, but even that depends on your audience and your businesses buying cycle. Your reason might be to educate, to build your email list, and then to convert these to customers. Or, it might be a store where the only reason anyone comes is to buy something.

Not Checking Responsiveness

If your website doesn’t work on mobile devices, then it really should be updated as soon as possible. The reason being, that most people use mobile devices to access the internet now, and Google will rank your website lower (if at all) if it’s not responsive and mobile friendly. That’s easy to do today with self-hosted WordPress and most of the hosted builders today, but always check and double check.

Making It Difficult to Get Around

Poor structure and navigation that isn’t based around the needs of your audience is often a problem and can result in your audience going elsewhere. Plan how your audience will feel when they go to your home page or a landing page you’ve marketed. Look at it from their perspective to ensure that they can get the information they want, quickly and easily.

Making Your Website Too Busy

It’s important to avoid lots of Flash and other busy elements on your website if you really want a lot of traffic that converts to readers, users and customers. Avoid anything that blinks, clipart, and horrible graphics that have no real point. Besides, not only is your text written to fulfil the needs of your audience, but you need to be aware that most of the text that you use on the site is also for SEO purposes and not represented in graphics.

Not Including a Call to Action

You can have more than one CTA on your website depending on the page they’re visiting. But, don’t have too many calls to action on each page. You don’t want to confuse people. If you’re trying to build your email list, try putting the sign-up in multiple places as that’s one call to action.

Slow Loading Speed

The speed your website loads is important, because people are inherently impatient and lazy. They don’t want to wait for your information to load. You can avoid problems with this by using a good builder that has clean code, and by avoiding too many images. Plus, by using a well-rated hosting service.

Not Including Targeted Content

The content on your site, from the about page to your home page and every single other page, should be targeted toward your audience and not towards you. Speak to them as if they’re your best friend, use terminology that they would use and understand and make it feel like home.

Not Taking Advantage of Google Webmaster Help Files

There is a wealth of information available to webmasters of all skill levels about what works best to get more visitors (and the right visitors) to your website. Don’t ignore it. All other search engines use the same information to list your website.

Mistakes businesses make with their websites can be avoided simply by taking the time to learn from experts what works and what doesn’t work. You shouldn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Just because you like something doesn’t mean that other people will like it. Look to your numbers, marketing stats, etc., to find out what works best, and of course keep up to date with the information on Google Webmaster Tools.

If you need help I can review your existing website, so that you know what needs work, simply click here… or alternatively you can contact me for any website requirements your may have… I’ve been doing this stuff for clients around the world for over twenty one years now.