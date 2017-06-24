Ten Great WordPress Plugins That Make Growing Your Business Easier

When I started out in Web Design way back in the mid-nineties everything had to be hand coded and everything was new and expensive for the end user to have developed. Design companies developed libraries of code to reduce development time and offer a better service but still everything functionality you added to a website cost money.

Nowadays WordPress plugins are one of the main reasons why you should consider using WordPress for your website. Plugins are small programs that are added to the basic WordPress site in order to add functionality and special features to the site. There are literally thousands of plugins to choose from, all of which can enhance your site if you know what they do and how you plan to use them. Many are free and even commercial WP Plugins cost relatively little.

Ask any WordPress user and they will have their favorites. The best plugins are ones which will help you automate your business as far as possible. With that in mind, here are ten great WordPress plugins that will make growing your business easier.

Editorial Calendar

The most important thing to remember about a blog is that people expect to see fresh, up-to-date content on a regular basis at your site. Editorial calendar will help you plan your well-organized publishing program by creating a calendar which shows the title/s of the post/s that will appear on each day. You can drag-and-drop the post as needed to re-schedule it.

Google XML Sitemap

The Google XML sitemap, as the name suggests, sends Google (and other search engines) a sitemap to tell them exactly what’s at your site. You can set this plugin so that it “speaks” to Google, Yahoo! and Bing regularly, including every time you publish new content.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/google-sitemap-generator/

Contact Form 7

Every website should have a Contact Us page to make it easy for visitors to get in touch with you. The Contact Form 7 plugin is easy to use and configure, creating an attractive form users can fill out, and delivering their inquiries to the inbox of your choice.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/contact-form-7/

Yoast SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is essential if you wish to drive free traffic to your blog. Yoast SEO helps optimize your site to attract the search engines. You can add your page title, description and keywords to help control what shows up, and where, on Google’s SERPs.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/wordpress-seo/

All-in-One Schemaorg Rich Snippets

Another way to attract the search engine is to create rich snippets. These categorize your posts, such as article, product page, video or recipe. Toggle the drop-down menu in this plugin to choose which type of snippet you want to create. Fill in the blanks and publish it. Once it goes live, you will see a small snippet data box at the end of your post.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/all-in-one-schemaorg-rich-snippets/

AddToAny Share

AddToAny Share is ideal for getting social media shares. It automatically creates buttons on each blog post that people can click on to share your content, such as to Facebook and Twitter. It has a drop-down menu as well, with dozens of choices visitors can select.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/add-to-any/

Optin Panda/Biz Panda

These two tools are help generate leads (that is, subscribers) and shares. The tool allows you to “lock” premium content on a page, such as a video or checklist, so visitors can only access it if they either:

Enter their email address (and get put on your email marketing list)

Share it on one of their social networks

Links:

Optin Panda – https://wordpress.org/plugins/opt-in-panda/

Biz Panda – http://bizpanda.com/

Disqus

Disqus is one of the most popular commenting and bulletin board systems online. It is easy to use and can be accessed by most people through their Facebook sign-in.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/disqus-comment-system/

Jetpack

This offers great website and page statistics, other reporting and valuable features – all in one plugin.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/jetpack

WooCommerce

WooCommerce will allow you to create an attractive ecommerce store in just a few clicks. The interface is very similar to the regular one in WordPress where you would normally add content, so it is a lot less confusing to use compared with other ecommerce site software like BigCommerce. It also has many extensions that add functionality such as to sell subscriptions, and offers good reporting and tracking and so forth.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/woocommerce/

Try some of these WordPress plugins and see how you can incorporate them to help your online business grow.