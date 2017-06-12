Insider Tips to Get the Most from Your WordPress Website

WordPress is a hugely powerful and most people that use it, barely scratch the surface of all it has to offer. If you are just starting out using it, it can be hard to figure out what to do first and what will give you the most “bang for your buck”.

Here are a few tips on how to get the most from your WordPress website.

Choose an Awesome WordPress Theme

WordPress offers an almost endless supply of high quality themes, or templates, that allow you to create a great looking website with just a few clicks of the button. The secret is to list down all of your requirements for your website and then to select a theme that supports them.

Pro Tip – Over the years I’ve built a lot of websites and when selecting the pre-designed themes that I use, I always look for the overall feel of the website, will it meet the needs of the end user (my customers, customer). Is the theme updated regularly, is support offered, etc. The end result being that I always tend to purchase themes, I’m not saying you should purchase a theme… what I am saying is that you should evaluate your requirements and go for something that meets these needs.

Remember That It Is a Blog

WordPress is a blog, which means it can automatically publish content for you. Upload your post (article), set the date you want it to go out, and WordPress does the rest. The main issue is that most visitors expect a blog to be fresh and up to date, compared with a regular website which is generally old, stale and boring.

The scheduling feature can keep things fresh-looking if you are organized. Load the content once a month, for example, and you will be covered for the rest of it. Use the Editorial Calendar plugin which can be installed at the plugins tab to create a calendar that will allow you to drag and drop posts so you can change their publication date in seconds, instead of having to go into each article to tweak the date.

Remember That It Is a Website Too

If you don’t have a lot of content to schedule, not to worry. WordPress can serve as a regular website too. Create the pages you want. Add links, and you have an attractive, professional-looking site. You can also schedule new pages if you wish.

Make the Most of Plugins

Plugins are small mini-programs that add functionality to your site. You can create an auction site, discussion board, ecommerce store and more in just a few clicks, and create a great-looking site even though you have zero experience as a website developer or designer.

Sometimes the themes will also alter the functionality of the website. This being the case, if you wish to add additional functionality to your site, consider creating subfolders for each method of use, such as an auction subfolder and a chat-room subfolder. Upload a fresh copy of WordPress into that folder and then add the themes and plugins as needed. Then link to that new area from your main webpages.

Blogs Don’t Have to Be All about Words

Many people think of WordPress as words only, but depending on which theme you choose, you can create a photo blog, video blog or a digital magazine. In these cases, the images will be more important than the words. Name your images with keywords, upload to the media library, and click to insert into your posts. You can create an entire searchable image library in minutes.

WordPress Has Privacy Settings

You can create public content, public content with a password to access it, or completely private content for your eyes only. This can help you create a membership site and organize your content so it is easy for you to find, but no one else can see.

WordPress Can Talk to the Search Engines for You

Search engine optimization (SEO) of your content can help attract Google much more quickly than a traditional website if you use the Google XML sitemap and an appropriate SEO plugins (Yoasts for example).

WordPress Is Mobile-Friendly

Many traditional websites are still not mobile friendly. WordPress uses the most modern technology to ensure your site looks great on any device.

WordPress is one of the best ways to run a relatively hands free business once you make the most of its handy features.