How To Generate Leads From Your Website

If your website isn’t generating leads for you, then you’re doing something wrong. A website is supposed to be like your storefront on the web. In some cases, if you have solely an online business it is your only storefront and as such it must work.

Use these ideas to increase the leads from your website.

Add Multiple and Relevant CTAs

Having only one CTA on the page in the form of a sign-up form is not enough. You need to put CTAs wherever your audience is looking. Under blog posts, under your about page content, above the fold on the landing pages, and home page – all are great ways to improve your conversion rates.

Add a Timed and Relevant Slide or Pop-Up

There is a love-hate relationship with pop-ups for most marketers. The problem is, they do work. Therefore, putting a timed slide from the bottom, or an exit pop-up, or both, can help encourage your site visitors to sign up for your newsletters or get a relevant lead magnet.

Change What’s Not Working

Before you change one thing on your site, do an audit. Find out what your conversion rates are for each page on your site. For the pages that have poor conversions, change them up to make them better. Often the problem is poor targeting; sometimes it’s just not having a CTA at all.

Use Google Analytics

Use Google Analytics to its full potential by considering hiring someone to help you use it right. The ways you can use it are so advanced that you really do need someone who is well versed in how to use it so that you can get the most from it. Connect analytics to your website, your autoresponder, use tracking links and more for the best results.

Use a Heatmap Tool

This type of tool enables you to actually find out exactly what your audience is looking at and clicking on when they come to your site. This can help you improve navigation tremendously. Try Hotjar.com.

Add In Live Chat

Sometimes people just want an answer immediately; you can provide that with properly trained live chat customer personnel a lot less expensively than you may think. Zoho.com offers software to enable you to offer live chat relatively inexpensively.

Give Away Relevant Lead Magnets

Double check to ensure your lead magnets are relevant to your audience. You can actually offer more than one lead magnet depending on the content that your audience is reading at the time. This proves to offer huge results. For example, if your audience is reading a blog post about journaling, you could offer a free journal template for MS Word as a lead magnet. It really is that simple.

Add More Testimonials

People love reading testimonials from others who have used your products or services. Try to make it part of your follow-up to receive them. When you get a new customer, set up an automatic survey to be sent after they’ve had enough time to sample your products and services and ask for the testimonial.

Add Case Studies

Another way to get people interested in your offerings is to create case studies. You can write them up or you can do interviews with successful people who have used your products and services, or a similar method.

Use Multiple Forms of Content

Everyone learns and digests information differently. Therefore, having content in many forms such as text, video, images, graphics, and so forth will help everyone learn about what you can do for them in a way that they understand.

Test Everything

When you create a new landing page, a sales page, a freebie or something else that needs to bring traffic or convert traffic, always double check that your assumptions are correct by testing. If you do split testing (meaning to offer two different versions of it), you’ll be able to improve and get better results over time.

Finally, always ensure that your website works across all platforms. Not only should people be able to read what you’re offering, they should have no issues with buying right from their smartphone.