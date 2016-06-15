How to Audit Your Website For Better Performance

Every business has a website; chances are you have one. If your website isn’t performing as well as you’d like, it most likely time to look at your website and perform a website audit. You could pay someone like me a lot of money to do this for you, but you can also do this yourself. When you audit your website you’re essentially looking for all the elements that are working, as well as those elements that aren’t working and need work.

The internet is constantly evolving and changing, how we all do things nowadays is completely different to how you did them just ten years ago, and what we do today will be different in the future. Therefore, it’s important to keep your website up to date with the modern technology that’s available to you for your industry and niche.

How’s Your Branding?

This is all about your use of color, typography, visuals, and even favicons. In addition, is your “about us page” updated, and is it telling the story clearly of who you are and what you can do for them? Have you included testimonials, success stories and more to keep your visitor interested?

How Is Your Design?

The look and feel of your website has a lot to do with the layout, whether content is organized well, the white space you have on your website and your calls to action. Do they stand out? Do you have too much old-school design on your website? How can you modernize it?

Is Your Coding on Point?

Do you have an updated sitemap file? Are you still using frames and old-school coding that doesn’t work today? Are your URLs indicative of what’s on each page? Are you using headers and sub-headers properly?

Is It Usable?

Are you following best practices when it comes to layout? If you’re not sure you can read Google’s advice to webmasters as well as the W3C consortium to see what they recommend. Right now the menu should go at the top, with certain things expected in the footer and sidebars.

Link to W3C consortium – https://www.w3.org/

Do You Have Holes in Your Content?

If you have any old content that is not quality focused, engaging and relevant, you will want to work on updating it. Then focus on continuing to be consistent with adding fresh content.

Are Your Keywords Focused?

In the old days you might have put a lot of keywords on a page to attract your audience. Today, keywords are important but they need to be used in titles, headers, and sub-headers. They should only be used sparingly in the content, which should be written first for your audience. But ensure that when you do use keywords you’re using the right ones for your audience.

What Can You Do to Improve On-Page SEO?

This is all about how your page titles are written. They should represent exactly what’s in the content that you present. Clickbait is not appreciated even though a lot of even mainstream press uses that trick to get you to click. Focus on that, the URLs for each page, and meta descriptions which are still very important, as are meta titles.

Are You Using Social Media Right?

Ensure that it’s easy for your audience to share your content socially. Connect your website to Google and YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and more depending on what your audience likes to use. Plus, ensure that you’re engaging with social media too.

Is Your Website Mobile?

Today there is no more excuse for not having a mobile site. Your main website should be mobile first and then it will also work on regular browsers. This will require you to have a clean design, which is great for everyone.

What’s Out of Date?

If there is anything on your site that is out of date or no longer necessary, get rid of it. This includes things such as keyword-stuffed articles, duplicate content, spun content, a ton of ads, paid links and more.

By going through this list you can do a website audit yourself. This will help you keep your website modern, usable and working for your business.