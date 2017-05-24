How to Assess Your Websites Page Ranking

I know of a few different ways to assess your websites page ranking in order to try to improve it, allowing you to attract more free traffic to your website. Free traffic, commonly referred to as organic traffic, is the life blood of any successful online business.

There are several tools that can help you discover your page rank. Some will even help you improve your rank by making suggestions. Let’s start with a couple of easy ones and then move on to the most complicated.

Page Rank Checker

This is a quick and easy site with no frills. Just enter your URL and it will tell you your rank, from 0 to 10.

Link – https://www.prchecker.info

Check Page Rank

This is a really handy tool that gives you a lot more data than just page rank. It shows Alexa rank, the number of back links and more. If you want a bird’s eye view of what your site looks like on the internet, this is a good place to start. Enter your URL, put the security code in the Captcha box, and scroll down to see all your results.

Link – http://checkpagerank.net/index.php

The Penalty Checker

This is a useful tool to help determine whether or not your site has run afoul of Google and has any issue. It checks three things:

Deindexed – whether or not your site has been de-listed, or banned

– whether or not your site has been de-listed, or banned Penalized – your site appears, but none of your pages appear in Google, either because it has triggered something in the algorithm, or a Google quality engineer has decided to penalize you

– your site appears, but none of your pages appear in Google, either because it has triggered something in the algorithm, or a Google quality engineer has decided to penalize you Sandboxed – You have not incurred either of the two penalties, but for some reason, you are not getting any significant amounts of traffic.

What can you do in these instances? Head to Google to try to sort them out.

Link – http://pixelgroove.com/serp/sandbox_checker/

The Google Search Console

This used to be known as Google Webmaster Tools, and as the old name suggests, it is for anyone who administers a website and wants to see how Google sees your website.

Link – https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools

You can get free access if you have a free Gmail account. Next, you need to verify your URL by adding a small piece of code to your site. Once you do this, you will start getting site reports.

As you can imagine, there is a lot of data under the hood that you should take the time to become familiar with. But if your page rank is low and you have been penalized, your priority will be to rescue your site.

First, click the Google Index tab to see how many of your pages have been indexed. You should have a pretty good idea of how many there are, so that total should be as close as possible to the actual number.

If it isn’t, click the Blocked Resources tab to see if anything has been penalized. If it has, click on the tab to help you understand the report and follow the instructions on how to get your page/s unblocked.

Next, check the Crawl tab. It will show you what Google sees when it sends out the search engine spiders to assess your site. If there are any errors, try to fix them, such as 404 page not found errors.

Finally, click Fetch as Google. Click Fetch and Render for Desktop, then toggle to Mobile and click again. Do this once you have made all the changes again and it should start to see your URL and all your linked pages.

If you are using a Sitemap, click on that link to test yours and add it. If you are not, create one, then upload it to your site and submit it. If you are using WordPress, use the Google XML sitemap plugin. If you are running any other kind of site, use this free tool and follow the instructions to add it to your Google account: https://www.xml-sitemaps.com/

Use these tools and watch your websites rank improve, or alternatively contact me and I’ll help.