Eight Reasons You Need a Mobile Friendly Website

Mobile friendly websites are an important part of creating any type of website today. What’s more, today you don’t need a separate mobile website; you just need one that is fully responsive to any type of browser or screen size. Ensuring that your website is mobile friendly will improve it in numerous ways.

Better SEO

When your website is responsive, it will rank higher on search engines like Google and Yahoo. There are numerous reasons for this, but one is that the site is easier to index due to the way the website is made.

Because Google Likes Them

In 2015 Google started delivering search results that counted responsive design higher than websites made with only one browser or screen size in mind. This fact alone should convince you that you need to design a responsive website.

Can Consume Your Content On the Go

If you want people to read your content, it needs to be readable with mobile devices. More than 60 percent of people who read blogs read them using a mobile device.

Improved User Experience

Mobile web design is a lot friendlier, with better menus and cleaner lines so that the user experience is vastly improved. When users are happy using a website, they are likely to come back. Repeat visitors improve your SEO too.

Most People Are Mobile

60 percent of internet users are using their mobile devices to surf the web, find restaurants, determine what movie they want to see, and buy things. If you want to tap into this huge audience, your website must be responsive.

Compatible with All Browsers

The awesome thing about designing a responsive website is that they work seamlessly on any type of device or browser. When viewing on a mobile device, the website should look clear with easy to push buttons, and be easy to browse around.

Your Competition Is Doing It

That’s the fact that you have to realize; other people are switching their websites over to be responsive. If you don’t do the same, your website will stop appearing in search results and you’ll have fewer and fewer visitors.

It’s Simple to Convert

What’s fabulous is that it’s not hard to convert. If you use WordPress, Joomla or any of the major website builders, or have a web designer, the switch is just a matter of a little extra code or a plugin. You don’t need a whole new separate website.

If your website is not responsive yet, it’s past time to ensure that it gets done. If you’re not sure, you can see what your website looks like on multiple types of devices using this website: http://ami.responsivedesign.is/

It’s important that your customers do not have to resize or do anything to enjoy your content on their mobile device.