Choosing the Right Colors for Your Website – The Psychology

Changing the color of your website can boast sales and conversion rates. Color has the power to affect our emotions and we’re all emotional beings and make sales decisions based on these emotions. This means that choosing the colors of your website isn’t just a matter of going with your existing branding image, it’s got to be based more on what works best for you.

Matching Your Niche to the Right Color

You want your website to fit your niche and audience, right? Some topics lend themselves to certain colors. For example, if it’s a website about love and romance you might use red or purple colors on the site. Take a look at these popular colors and the emotions they evoke:

Here is a list of some of the common colors and what type of psychological emotion they invoke in people:

RED

Red colors are generally associated with love, passion, romance, danger, excitement, action, and adventure. Red is also a great color if you want to grab someone’s attention. It’s often used in the headline on a sales page. Studies have shown it generated a higher conversion rate than other colors.

BLUE

Blue often represents calmness. It is often used to exhibit a professional image. It’s associated with trustworthiness and success. It’s a symbol of water, purity, and cleanliness.

GREEN

Green often represents money. It also represents sustainable living, health, and nature. Green is another calming color that symbolizes life.

ORANGE

Orange often represents or evokes creativity, celebration and fun.

PURPLE

Purple stands for passion. It’s also commonly used to represent royalty, luxury and fantasy.

WHITE

White is clean. It is simple and it is innocent.

YELLOW

Yellow isn’t a color commonly used on websites. Yellow can cause people to feel irritated or anxious. However, it can also represent playfulness and fun. Many people associate pale yellow with youth.

PINK

Pink is a soft color. It’s also a very feminine color. It’s great for love, baby girls, women’s health and even young girls’ fashion and interests.

BROWN

Brown is an earthy color. It represents simplicity, matter-of-fact attitudes and nature.

BLACK

Black, while it can be dark and mysterious, is also solid. It’s a color that leaves no room for doubt.

Ask your this, do the colors on your website presently support the image you want to portray to your prospective customers? Do they have the desired effect on your prospects and visitors? If you’re unsure, consider making minor changes and testing and tracking results. Test the color of your headline. Test the color of your background. Test the color of your form buttons too.

Color has a dramatic effect on emotions. It can motivate, inspire, and touch. Take advantage of the effect color has and use it on your site to help you achieve your goals.