Up and Coming Mobile Apps for Business in 2016

As technology advances, mobile computing is becoming ubiquitous. Business owners have more freedom than ever before. Google has announced that in 2015, mobile traffic surpassed desktop traffic. Due to this fact, it’s important to stay aware of what type of apps will become important for business in 2016.

Faster Development

They say that the speed at which technology develops doubles every two to two-and-a-half years. Since that’s the case, expect very quick development for mobile apps in the future. The interconnectedness of apps will improve a lot about our lives that we may not even imagine right now.

Wearable Technology

Outside of the Apple Watch there will be all kinds of wearable technology in the future. You’ll be able to track your mood, keep track of your health, the health of your pets and more. These wearable apps will also start interacting with each other, making them even more useful.

Mobile Banking

Now that we can use our banks online, there are going to be more and more apps that make online banking easier to accomplish. You’ll be able to watch your account, transfer money, and do a lot more than ever before with apps.

Internet of Things

This is how physical items can connect with apps and internet-type apps. For example, you can get a special button from Amazon to reorder various items that you use a lot such as laundry detergent. Bringing apps activated by the internet to life in this manner is the wave of the future.

In-App Purchasing

This is going to become even more important as mobile devices and set communities surrounding a particular product enables reordering or add-on ordering. This is very popular within the gaming community, but it will spread through all types of apps.

HTML5

By 2016 there will be over two billion mobile devices accessing the net and browsing using HTML5. It’s more important to use this technology to build websites than anything else. It works better than other methods and it’s best you adopt it sooner rather than later.

Google Apps

Google’s Apps for Work is getting better and more powerful. If you haven’t check it out yet, it’s important that you do.

Mobile Payment

The technology is here, but now it has to be accepted so that more individuals will use it in conjunction with their smartphones. You’ll be able to give a friend or child money on their smartphones immediately, using various types of banking apps.

As the number of people who own mobile smartphones increases, social networking, in-app marketing, location-based services, mobile search, mobile commerce, object recognition and mobile payments will all become the norm.