Why Facebook Ads Work

Far to many business owners and digital marketers are still sitting on the fence as to whether or not they should utilize Facebook Advertisements (Ads). The simple answer is yes, of course you should be, otherwise you are missing out on a golden opportunity to market your business for cents per click on the most popular social media website in the world.

Facebook has 1.8 billion users per month, which is a huge audience that can easily be tapped into in just a few short steps. All any business owner has to do is create an account, create a business page, make it look professional with their logo and so on, and then start posting useful content related to their topic or niche.

Your Page Is the Hub of All Promotional Activities

Once you have a great looking page, it’s time to show it off to the world. Facebook advertising allows you to promote your entire page in order to get likes and follows.

Facebook ads work so well because they don’t disrupt the user experience or flow of information. The ads at Facebook are an integrated part of the two main sections of a user’s Facebook page:

The news feed on the left

The advertising and other information section on the right

The news feed is the main area that most people will see when they first log into their account. It will offer them a range of content, commonly referred to as posts, to look at based on:

Who they are connected to What their interests are on Facebook Content that other people forward to them Content that people share with their network

So for example, if they are interested in vintage radios, they probably have friends interested in the same topic and will also see ads run in the Facebook ad network about that topic, all in the same news feed stream.

There are smaller ads in the right-hand column, but they also look fairly organic and are non-disruptive. There is one box for what is trending on Facebook and another below it with ads.

Note that the more content you look at on the news feeds, the more ads you will see. The ads on the right will also rotate about every 30 seconds to a minute, so the longer you are on the site, the more ad inventory you will see.

Easy Lead Generation

Because the ads look so natural, it is easy to accomplish the goals of your ad such as lead generation (getting more subscribers), and selling goods and services online.

The ads act as “teaser” copy to entice people to click. A great image, interesting headline and a clear call to action (CTA) can all help make your ad a success and provide the people interested in your niche with things they really want and need.

For example, if you wanted to run an ad in order to get more subscribers, your call to action would be something like, “Subscribe now”, “Register now”, and so on. When they clicked on the ad, they would be taken to a page with a registration form on it for them to enter their name and email address. To give them an incentive, offer a free report, checklist, ecourse or other item related to your niche that many people would find useful.

Once they are on your list, you can market to them over and over again. You can also deepen your relationship with them through email, and make sales more consistently than you can by relying on engagement only through Facebook.

Easy Selling

Facebook ads are great for quick and easy purchases with a low price point, like novelty T-shirts and mugs, pet toys and more. Facebook’s organic-looking ads allows you to tap into impulse buys.

If you’re looking for an online ad network that really works, try Facebook ads and see what a difference it can make to your sales and profits. If you need help or advice simply contact me and I’ll do what I can to help.