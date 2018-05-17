Which Visuals Get the Most Social Shares?

Most visuals will get shares on social media simply because they are attractive and interesting, and around 70% of the population are visual learners. However, some visuals are more shareable than others. Here are a few to make sure you create regularly.

High Quality Images of Your Products and Services

Seeing is believing, so good images are a must if you want to grab attention and get your target audience to understand who you are and what you do. Use them at your social accounts and on your sales letters.

High Quality Stock Images

It is okay to use royalty-free stock images in your marketing if you really do not have any in-house images to use. They are usually very attractive because they have been created by professional photographers. Use them for memes, overviews of your company, to support content you wish to publish at your site or blog, and so on.

You can also use them for Facebook ads, which require a high-quality image. If you are going to buy stock images, be clear about the exact nature of the license you are buying and what you are allowed to use it for.

Memes

Clever memes with good images are hugely shareable. You can use a free meme maker online that has popular backgrounds like Lord of the Rings and Grumpy Cat, or you can upload images to make yours from scratch. Since you will be using them for business purposes, be sure to demonstrate good taste and avoid being offensive. Add your URL to every meme you create.

Note that Facebook has created a meme maker that turns your status updates into a meme. You can choose various backgrounds. However, using the meme maker will mean there are no words on the post, making your content unsearchable. This being the case, it is best to upload a meme from your computer and put a keyworded description or comment as well.

Screenshots

A lot of people are interested in how-to content. In fact, around 75% of those on YouTube are actually eager to learn, not just be entertained. Screenshots and/or screen capture videos that show common processes or tricky techniques can be ideal, and put you on the map as an expert. Be sure to give a description of what is being illustrated in the screenshot.

Videos

Videos are hugely popular, and sharing them is a very common activity on the internet. Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he believes almost all Facebook content will be video by 2020, and they are setting things up for this in a number of ways. You can now upload videos directly to Facebook, and use Facebook Live to broadcast your content.

YouTube also offers uploading, and live if you have at least 1,000 subscribers to your channel. The live format is handy for hosting webinars live, by being able to make the event available to those who might have missed it. Keyword your title and description and your work will be discoverable. Don’t forget to ask for likes and shares.

Slides and Presentations

Slides with interesting facts and figures are always in demand. PowerPoint presentations are essential or most modern businesses. Share individual slides on social media. Share your presentation on SlideShare.net, now owned by LinkedIn, for higher visibility and discoverability.

Infographics

Infographics are another way to present information in a way that people will be willing to share it. Use colors, images, and font types and sizes to make your infographic stand out.

Use these types of images regularly to get as many shares as possible on social media.