Which Content Works Best on Each Social Media Platform?

Each of the top social media platforms has certain preferences when it comes to content. This can make it difficult to cross-post to each platform. However, planning ahead can help you save time and effort as you create exactly the type of content required.

The top platforms are in no particular order:

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Instagram

YouTube

Let’s look at each of these in turn.

Facebook

Facebook will allow any form of content. Having said that, they are leaning heavily towards memes and video. In fact, the CEO has stated he believes Facebook will be mainly video by 2020.

High-quality images should form the basis of posts and memes. Short videos should be posted often. Facebook is also heavily pushing their Facebook Live video feature. You can record on the go. Once the broadcast is over, the video will be archived at your account so that those who missed it can also watch.

Note that every time you post something new at your account, your content will get pushed down further and further, so you might wish to make certain posts sticky for a time in order to give them more visibility, and/or save them and republish them so that as your account grows, more and more people will get to see your best content.

Twitter

Twitter allows tweets up to 280 characters, images, and short videos. They also offer live video. Twitter is perfect for news items and updates related to your business.

Google+

Google+ was supposed to be a rival to Facebook, but it has never had the popularity. However, if you are in the photography and cooking niches, it is extremely popular and can get you good visibility. You will need high-quality images and something interesting to say, with a clear call to action to get your target audience to do what you wish – such as subscribe, share, and so on.

Google Hangouts is its most popular feature — you can invite people to engage with you live, and the recording will be saved afterwards.

Tumblr

Tumblr is a general site like Facebook and calls itself a microblog, where you can publish content of any length and in any format, such as posts, videos, audio files, images and more. The audience is around 60% US, 40% overseas, so if you are looking for more customers globally, this might be a good site to pay attention to.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn allows written posts, images and video. It also allows you to post your PowerPoint presentations at their sister site SlideShare.net and link them to your profile. It addition, it offers the opportunity to write articles, which it then promotes and links to your profile. A high-quality article can give you a lot exposure both short- and long term.

Pinterest

Pinterest requires high-quality images and accepts video too. It also accepts content which has been put into the Schema/Rich Snippets format. http://schema.org/

The schema is like a template for your data to help both search engines and people find what they are looking for. There are various templates, including video, recipes, products, and more.

The Pinterest audience is about 90% women, of whom at least 50% have purchased something online as a result of what they saw at the site. A product written up in the product schema would include an image, price, product description and more, making your pin stand out almost like an ad.

Instagram

Instagram images should be high quality and 520 x 520 pixels. Use keywords and hashtags to make them discoverable and join in the conversation.

YouTube

YouTube is the largest video-sharing site in the world. It is also a social network in its own right, with users able to like, share, subscribe to your channel, and engage with each other and with your content. If you are not already using video marketing and YouTube Live, it’s time to start planning how to integrate these into your marketing mix.

Use this information to ensure that your content reaches as many people as possible in your niche.