Ways to Drive User Engagement on Social Media

When you are on social media, you want to get lots of engagement. Having said that, driving engagement can sometimes be a tedious task. But if you understand what you want, you can ensure that it happens by planning for it, using the right systems to ensure it happens, and then learning from it so you can do it more.

Know and Reward Your Top Contributors

Most social networks allow you to look at the engagement you receive. Use the data to help you reward top contributors. When you know them, show that you do, and reward them, it will not only make them happy – it will also make your other audience members want to be part of that inner circle and thus contribute more.

Create and Share Content That Is Member Focused

When the content you create and that others have created is focused on what the members of your community (audience) want to know, need to know, and have an interest in, it will keep people interested. It will make them want to check out your blog, open your emails, and participate more because it’s about them.

Share Video Content to Your Groups

Using video content is also a good way to get more engagement. People are more likely to comment on videos, share videos, and even watch the video over text-based content. This is especially true if the video is short and to the point. You can create them easily using PowerPoint and voice recording on Office 365.

Tag People in Posts

When you are sharing someone else’s content, or mentioning someone in your content, or think someone would be interested in the content, tag them so that their name shows up to themselves and to others (depending on their privacy settings). This is a great way to get their friends to look too.

Schedule Your Content for the Best Times

Using data, determine when the best times and days are to share information with them, and then use scheduling features to share at the time when more people are more likely to see the post.

Write Better Headlines to Get Attention

Your headlines matter a lot because some people will just pass over your shares if the headlines aren’t written correctly. You don’t want to trick people, but you do want to get their attention, so it’s a fine line to walk when considering how headlines affect open rates.

Develop an Integrated Content Marketing Strategy

You want the content you share on social media to integrate with the content you publish on your blog and website, email, and elsewhere. It should all have a purpose and a reason for being and a goal in mind.

Study Your Audience Insights

Remember that data is important, so study the data available to you on each platform that you use so that you know the right content to share at the right time and how to get more engagement where your audience is at the time.

You can drive social engagement if you develop a plan for it. Know that this is your goal and work toward it. At first, you’ll feel as if you’re talking to a void, but when you keep going, tweak your actions, and make the most of everything you do and learn, you’ll soon get the engagement you need to build your business to the next level.