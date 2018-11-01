Using Pinterest to Market Your ECommerce Store

When you have physical products, Pinterest is the perfect social media platform to use to market them. But, you can also market digital products that you sell in an eCommerce store. So, don’t think you can’t use Pinterest for that.

Let’s look at some ways that you can market your products using Pinterest.

Get to Know Pinterest Inside and Out

There is a lot to learn about using Pinterest. If you don’t have time to learn the system, hire someone that is an expert so that you can get started faster. There are plenty of marketing experts for Pinterest that you can hire, as well as virtual assistants who have been trained on the system. This will make your efforts successful faster than learning it all yourself. Having said that, you can also learn it yourself by reading all the documentation they offer or taking a training course.

Set Up a Business Pinterest Account

It’s important to follow Pinterest TOS, which means you should set up a business Pinterest account. They are free just like the personal account, but it’s going to be easier to market your business using a business account. Business profiles are made for business, after all. Plus, you’ll get amazing features that will help you promote your business easily.

Add the Pin Button to Your ECommerce Site

Don’t forget to add a pin button to your store so that it shows up for each individual product with a CTA to share on Pinterest. That is the best way to get users to create content on Pinterest that points to your products and services. When you have the buttons and you ask, they will do it – especially if you have beautiful pictures and images.

Learn to Use Rich Pins

This is a way to show information right on a pin about an app, a product, a recipe or an article. You’ll need to add rich pins to your account and read and learn all about them. In this way, you can use these features, such as showing real-time pricing, where to buy your products, and so much more.

Link – https://business.pinterest.com/en/rich-pins

Create Pin Boards with High-Quality Images

Of course, your product images should be high quality so that all your pins look amazing. You want people to feel as if they can see the depth of your products. You want them to feel as if they can taste your food, or smell your perfume, or feel the soft leather of the purse you want them to buy.

Don’t Forget Keywords

There are many ways to use keywords on Pinterest – in the alt image tags, titles, in descriptions, and wherever else you can use them. Keywords are important because Pinterest is basically a search engine too. People go to Pinterest to find information, to buy things, to get ideas, and more. It’s the perfect place to put every product you have so that it’s in front of your audience.

Create Clear Calls to Action

Creating calls to action that people will click on takes practice. You need to understand who your audience is and what makes them act on something. Try to think outside the box of the “click here” mentality, and create CTAs that really stand out to your audience as giving them a solution to their problems or filling a desire that they want.

Get Your Audience Involved

You can create group pin boards for customers to add to the boards. Ask on social media for participation to share a picture of them using your product. Having those types of pins is a great way to collect user-generated content that will spread like wildfire to their friends, family, and onward.

Using Pinterest can be a lucrative way to promote your products, but you need to learn how to use the system to ensure that you do it the best way. For example, by creating rich pins, even when others share your pins the information travels with it – including pricing, availability and so forth. This is very useful to potential buyers because it makes it easy to find your product when they see the image.