Using Online Social Media Groups to Understand Your Customers

Social Media groups are great ways to learn more about your target audience. There are a lot of groups you can join on Facebook as well as LinkedIn. There is also a place called delphiforums.com that you can join to find your customers.

Notice the Questions Asked

In most groups that are established already, people will start asking questions. Often the same questions are asked over and over again. It won’t take long before you notice a pattern of the questions. Collect the questions into a spreadsheet. You can use them as information to help you write a blog post or even an entire information product.

Pay Attention to the Discussions

When a discussion is happening in a group, especially if it’s getting heated, pay close attention. You can get a lot of information about your audience by how they act when a disagreement is taking place. What side does the group fall on? This is great information to have which you can also save and use as information to help you write more blog posts, information products and even books.

Show Yourself as an Expert in Groups

A great way to help you understand your customers better is to answer the questions asked, and show yourself as the expert you are. Once people see you as an expert they’ll come to you to ask questions, and that will help you get even closer to your customers.

Start Your Own Groups

A great way to get to know your own customers as well as understand them better is to start your own group. It’s easy to do this in places like LinkedIn as well as Facebook. Once you start your own group, you’ll need to use the information gathered elsewhere to market the group so that you can get even closer to your audience.

Conduct Polls

Within the groups you can conduct polls that will help you answer questions about your audience. These will help you with creating marketing materials that gets results. All marketing materials work best when they’re laser focused on the target audience.

Host a Live Event

Facebook is great for hosting live events. If you warn people in advance, you’ll be able to attract more of your ideal audience to the event. This event will enable you to hear more questions that will help you get ahead.

Getting involved with social groups online is a great way to learn more about your customers. When you can understand your customer in a real way, you’ll be able to answer their questions and create better products for them, because you understand their pain points and problems better.