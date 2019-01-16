Using Groups on Social Media to Build Relationships

One advent in social media marketing that has been a real success story is groups. Creating groups on social media and online have been a way to create a community that will follow you through thick and thin, buying and recommending your offerings throughout the years. Let’s look at some ways to use groups on social media to build relationships.

Keep Your Group Manageable

If you let your group get too big so that having discussions is difficult and gets out of control, it’s a mistake. Instead, mind the group hygiene by keeping people around who want to engage and participate and letting others go who don’t want to. This will create just the right size group for your needs.

Post in Your Group Daily (or More Often)

Once you create a group, whether you have one member or 1000, it’s important to post content on a regular basis that is relevant to them. Post at least daily and in some cases more than once daily. You can develop a plan so that you match the posting to your overall goals.

Encourage Commenting and Sharing

Within your groups, you want people to feel free to say things and participate. Many groups have so many rules that the members feel constrained. You should allow them to share their content, other people’s content, and more if it’s relevant and not overly self-promoting. But, if it’s useful, self-promotion shouldn’t be a bad thing either.

Host Regular Live Events

If you really want your audience to get to know you, consider having regular live events. You can use Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or something like Zoom.us webinars to host your live events. These can simply be live Q & A events or more planned events with a lesson.

Provide Collaboration Opportunities

Make your group a benefit for your members by offering collaboration opportunities for them. For example, you can all work together to create a bundle, or a webinar, or something together that you set up. That alone will make them want to be members who are more active.

Praise Members for Success

Call out members who have experienced success. It’s going to make the members want to be more in tune with the group and participate more when they know that there are rewards.

Have Friendly Competition in Your Groups

If you have an affiliate program, you can offer a friendly competition on who sells more. You can also have a content publishing contest, allowing everyone to publish links to their content daily during the contest. A 30-day challenge in your niche is also an effective way to get groups to work together.

Share Valuable Content

Always share content that is valuable to your audience, regardless of who published it. If it’s of value and important, you want to be a resource to your group by publishing that content. Always publish a blurb and a link, and don’t steal content by cutting and pasting the entire thing.

Be Relatable and Reliable

Be a human to your group members. Show them that you’re one of them and that you can be relied upon to answer problems as quickly as possible. If you need help moderating your groups, ask for volunteers from your active members, or even better – pay a virtual assistant to do it.

If you really want to build strong groups, start out strong. Be picky about who can be in the group, who stays in the group, and how you communicate with the group, just like you are with your email list. Having disruptive people in your group can ruin the group, so keep a tight rein on it, while also allowing members who are contributing freedom of voice. In this way, you’ll build awesome, effective groups that have strong relationships inside.