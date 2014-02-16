Should You Use an Automated Facebook Poster?

Facebook marketing is all about interacting and connecting with current and potential customers. The challenging thing about using Facebook to promote your business is how much time it takes to engage and update on a regular basis. And we all know how distracting Facebook can me, one message and your off for ten minutes before you realize it, which is fine at home but not at work. Using tools to automate your Facebook marketing may be great for saving time and keeping things running smoothly in the office if it is done effectively.

Remembering proper Facebook etiquette when using autoposters is what can make them effective. Here are some general guidelines to help you save time and still engage customers with autoposters:

Create a Facebook marketing schedule.

The number one secret to most forms of content marketing is to schedule regular days and times to create status updates and stick to them. By scheduling regular updates throughout the week, you ensure your content is being published on a regular basis.

Check in to Facebook and respond.

The danger of autoposters is the ability to post content without ever engaging with your audience. Make sure you check in periodically during the week to answer any questions or comments you have received. It is a good idea to schedule this activity as well. Checking in on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays is effective because these days are at the beginning, middle, and end of the week.

Double check all scheduled updates.

Be sure to double check your updates and make sure they are actually working and being posted. Technology is wonderful, but it does not always work the way we want it to and there is no excuse for not checking occasionally. Note whether or not scheduled updates have been posted on your Facebook wall when checking in to make sure everything is working as you intended.

Which Facebook Autoposters should you use?

You may be wondering which autposters are the best to use for Facebook. Here are few reviews of popular autoposters:

Tweet Deck

Tweet Deck is owned by Twitter and is the ultimate tool for social media users. It has a robust amount of features including the ability to post updates on every major social media site (Facebook, Foursquare, Linkedin, Twitter, and MySpace). You can also view YouTube videos inside of the Tweet Deck platform. This is a very powerful dashboard that is easy to use and simplifies planning and centralizing all of your social media marketing. A common complaint about Tweet Deck is how much its desktop application can slow down your computer. They also have an app for the web, iPhones, and Android devices that make it very easy to use on the go. Users have the ability to drown out all of the social media noise and focus in on a specifics user’s updates with its columns feature. Tweet Deck is available at www.TweetDeck.com

Hootsuite

If you are someone who is overwhelmed by too much activity or want a more simplistic tool for updating your Facebook Page, consider using Hootsuite. Hootsuite is a web-based application that is perfect for accessing social media accounts on your computer or mobile device. Hootsuite also allows you to manage accounts across multiple platforms and its built-in link shortener with analytics is a great feature for business users. Hootsuite also allows teams to collaborate and update company profiles. This tool may be the most ideal for larger businesses or businesses with an independent social media manager. The ability to select which social media accounts you want to link to and update may be ideal for users who are easily distracted while marketing online. Hootsuite is available at www.HootSuite.com

I personally use Hootsuite, however my setup is slightly different in that I have my blog set up to automatically post a new article each day, as this is published it is automatically shared around my social media network including Facebook with all the appropriate meta tags to ensure it is read correctly by Facebook. The every seven days the last four articles are automatically added to my newsletter and that is sent out automatically. I have a few more things happening especially with Twitter. I also use Hootsuite not to make posts, I use it so that I can login to one place and check all of my social media activity, so that I know what is happening. Contact me is you would like some help.



Networked Blogs

Networked blogs is a wonderful platform for bloggers and blog readers alike. Blogggers can import their blogs into Facebook and blog readers can read their favorite blogs inside of Facebook’s platform. Networked Blogs is another tool that allows social media users to centralize their web-based activities. Bloggers can also use a separate profile to promote their blog within the network. Networked blogs is great for people who want a tool that automatically updates their blog posts on Facebook.

It is definitely feasible to make your marketing efforts on Facebook easier with autoposters. Remembering basic Facebook etiquette in addition to using autoposters will help you expand your brand and create a more sustainable social media marketing plan. Research different autoposters to determine which one will be best for your business.