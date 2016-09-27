Three Awesome Social Media Monitoring Tools

What makes a good monitoring tool depends on your goals. Do you want more traffic, to get people to sign up for something, have your customers call you, or do you want them to directly buy something? Your goals, how large your business is and other factors will inform which social media monitoring tools you want to use.

These three are meant for small- to medium-sized businesses and offer those with smaller budgets great features.

1) Sprout Social Premium

You can use Sprout Social to monitor many parts of your social media marketing. With Sprout Social you can connect many different accounts. Plus, they are committed to listening to social media marketers and often update their software. You can do all of this and more with Sprout Social:

Assign tasks to team members

Access great learning center

View analytic data

Track internal metrics

Monitor a single stream

Integrate Google Analytics

Have third party integration

These features are very beneficial for any social media marketer and you can get many of these features for as little as $99 per month per user. The best thing to do in this case is try the free trial to see if it will do what you need it to do.

Link – http://sproutsocial.com/

2) Hootsuite Pro

You can really take full control of your social media marketing with Hootsuite Pro. It integrates with many different platforms. What’s to really love about Hootsuite is the dashboard which makes monitoring your accounts a pleasure and less confusing. It works best with small- to medium-sized businesses.

With Hootsuite you can:

Assign tasks to team members

Easy to learn and use

Get useful analytic data

Track internal metrics

Get great technical support

Integrate Google Analytics

Integrate with multiple third parties

These features are awesome for any small- to medium-sized business owner who needs help with social media monitoring. It also is wonderful to have these things if you want to turn it all over to a social media manager, because it’s all going to be more organized. The lowest price for this is just under $150 a month, and there’s a free trial available.

Link – https://hootsuite.com/en-gb/plans/pro

3) Mention

This one is a little more expensive than the other offerings but the clean interface makes up for anything lacking. The company plan is expensive but it works very well for what you need to use it for – and with over 500,000 people using it, they can’t all be wrong. Again, a free trial is available.

Features include:

Assign tasks to team members

Simple to learn

Provide analytic data

Track metrics

Single stream monitoring

Third party integrations

The way the information is presented you can avoid missing an important conversation that mentions your business. With real- time opportunities and the ability to respond using Mention, you will get a good reputation for your responsiveness.

Link – https://mention.com/en/

These three social media monitoring tools are all awesome choices to use for any small- to medium-sized business. It’s important to monitor the buzz so that you can control it and make it work for you.