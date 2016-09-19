Top Five Social Media Marketing Tips

Social media marketing can be very lucrative, but you need to ensure that you’re doing all you can do to make it work. Today, there are many things you can do for free, but there are even more powerful solutions if you use a little bit of money to market yourself on social media. Social media is one of the most powerful ways to market your business, build a community and boost your brand awareness to the stratosphere with a relatively small budget. These five tips take that in mind.

Remarket Right Now

One of the best things you can do right now with social media is to retarget your audience. Remarketing means that you market to someone who already knows about you and has already visited your website or other online real estate. If someone visits your site, is on your email list, and is part of your communities, you can now target them in very special remarketing or retargeting advertisements using social media like Facebook.

Focus on Micro Markets

In every market there are micro markets that you can start with to make a big impact on the overall market. Think of how the Facebook founder first started with just building his community via Harvard. Those users created a lot of buzz so that everyone in every school wanted to join, and then finally the general public. You might first focus on one group for your services or product and then move on to another by asking them to tell people about you.

Monitor Ad Performance

When you run ads, it’s important to keep monitoring them even once you think they’re working well. You never know when your cost per conversion can start going up. At that time you should try to redo your ads to make them more competitive. But, don’t forget to keep monitoring. Create a schedule and stick to it so that you don’t miss anything due to getting busy.

Hire a Copywriter

When you post ads, or memes, or infographics or even a blurb, sometimes it can help to hire a copywriter to help you with the words. Getting the words right makes a huge difference in your marketing efforts. Copywriting is a different skill from normal writing.

Be Consistent

This might be the best tip of all in terms of what makes a huge difference in your social media marketing efforts. Each platform has a different environment; some are more buttoned up than others, and some require more updates than others. Get to know the platform and act accordingly.

These five top social media marketing tips are important ones to remember. Remarketing is the most powerful form of online marketing that you can do today. Understanding how micro marketing works is another way to cause buzz in your business and get people excited about it before they can even be part of your world. Just be consistent, and if needed hire help.