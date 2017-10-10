Tips for Getting Found with a LinkedIn Search

There are a number of ways to get discovered more easily using LinkedIn search.

All you need to get started is a LinkedIn account and a verified email address. Your page can be a personal one if you wish to position yourself as an expert in your niche. It can also be a company page if you wish to create a corporate profile. In this case, you would need to have an email address and they will verify whether you are eligible to create a page on behalf of your company.

Making the Most of Your Page

Whether you have a personal or company page, the first step is to fill in as many details as possible.

Start with a logo or headshot photo of yourself, and a cover image that helps convey who you are and what niche or industry you are working in. Studies have shown that profiles with images are 6 to 14 times more likely to be paid attention to than those that do not.

Add a Great Description

Your description should tell people who you are, what you do and why you are worth paying attention to in a factual way. Fill it with keywords that you think people interested in your niche or industry are likely to use when searching for people like you, or the kinds of products and services your company sells.

Add Your Work Experience, Most Recent First

On an individual page, start putting in your work experience, so you can start networking with past and present colleagues. Keyword the description, details and skills you wish to be known for. Note that the details for the first listing will be highly visible just under your photo, so be careful how you phrase it.

Link to Your Website, and Vice Versa

Make it easy for people to find you by linking to your site or blog. Then, create a Share button so people at your site can share your content on LinkedIn. Also create a Follow button so they can find your new content easily.

Connect with All Colleagues

Connect with colleagues, and ask them to follow the company page. In this way, they can like, comment, share, and expand your brand’s reach, making your content searchable to a wider and wider circle of contacts.

Create, Publish and Share Content

Once you have your page set up and have started to connect, you can create, publish and share content related to your niche that is highly viral (that is, of great interest to your niche and likely to be shared).

Posts

Posts are similar to the kind of content you would post on Facebook. Keep it short, sharp and to the point. Share links, news of your latest products or content at your site, and more. Daily company updates, short videos and so on can all help you get found.

SlideShare, now owned by LinkedIn, is the largest site for sharing presentations such as PowerPoint decks. You can therefore be found on both sites via your profile and content. You can also share your SlideShare content on your profile. This will boost your discoverability in search and make your profile more “sticky”, with more of your visitors spending more time on your page.

Articles

Write high-quality articles for your LinkedIn profile, and you will become more discoverable via keywords and the topics discussed. This is a great way to position yourself in your niche and gain more followers.

Use Sponsored Content

Use LinkedIn’s ad service to raise brand awareness, connect with pre-qualified prospects, and gain followers by extending the reach of your company updates, targeting those who are already interested in your niche.

Follow these tips to ensure that the right people will find you on LinkedIn.