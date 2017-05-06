Tips for Engaging Prospects on Facebook

Like it or not, social media should be part of every businesses marketing plan, it’s come of age and looks like it will be part of everyones future, as well. If you have a company or business of any kind, then you probably already know that it is time to figure out the best way to market your business on social media sites such as Facebook.

There are many ways to market to your prospects, but there are also many ways to engage your prospects. While both these topics may seem different, there are some similarities, as well.

In order to engage your prospects on Facebook, there are several tips you need to know:

Be Engaging

Believe it or not, you have the power to engage someone using nothing more than your words. Whatever you post, make sure it pulls the reader in and makes them want more of the same. Start by posting different types of posts and see how many responses you receive. Facebook is a great way to run market tests.

Be Authentic

Whatever you do, be authentic. When you are not being the real you, even if it is just through your words, people will sense your inauthentic come through the page, and don’t your friends like you for being you, your Facebook followers will too.

Be Vulnerable

Other people enjoy when you are courageous enough to be vulnerable. Share your frustrations, your successes, your fears. This will strike a chord with just about everyone there is on social media. Sometimes people visit social media just for this reason.

Be Relatable

Make sure what you are posting or writing about is something that everyone can relate to, especially those in your target audience. When others can relate to your content, they will more than likely come back again in the future looking forward to more engaging content.

Keep up with the Trends

Other social media avenues such as Twitter are excellent tools to help keep you in the loop. Check your Twitter account to see what the next hot new topic is and go from there. You will be surprised how thirsty and audience is for the next new hot thing.

Do not talk about Certain Things

No matter what you do or what business you are in, it is important to note that there are certain subjects you should stay away from like the plague; those subjects are politics and religion. Stay away from these or any connotation to them as much as possible.

While social media may not be your cup of tea, especially if you like me, are getting older, but it is a necessary component of engaging your audience and keeping them coming back for more and this of course translates into more and more business.