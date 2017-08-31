The Ingredients of a Successful Facebook Ad

There are a number of types of Facebook ad, but all of them have several things in common that can be defined as the ingredients of a successful Facebook ad.

The three main types of Facebook ads are:

Promoted pages Promoted posts An ad you have created from scratch

There are four essential elements to each of these ads: image, headline, text and URL.

1. Image

Your image should be eye-catching and representative of what your business is and what you are trying to sell. It should not have a lot of text, however, which can cause problems if you want to promote a book cover, for example, or have a thumbnail for a video that has a lot of words on the image.

A picture is worth a thousand words. The image you use should be high quality, clear, and relevant to your headline and description. If you don’t have a lot of images related to your niche, not to worry. Facebook ads is linked to one of the top stock image websites on the internet, Shutterstock. This means you can search for appropriate images via keyword and select them.

Note that you can create up to six ads at once, using six different images from Shutterstock, and then split test them. Split testing means you run different versions of the same ad, then see which gets the highest click-through rate (that is, response rate). Choose six images and see which one “wins”. Turn off all the other ads. Run a second split test with another six images, if available, to get optimized ads that your target audience will respond well to.

If you are promoting your whole page, the ad will show an image of it. If you are promoting a post, the image will be of that post.

2. Headline

The headline should grab attention and not be misleading. Facebook award relevance scores from 1 to 10, so don’t try to grab attention unless you are going to send them to a page that is fully relevant to the ad you are running. Make it interesting, or mention a problem and promise a solution.

3. Description

The description should support the headline. It should also contain a call to action (CTA) in which you tell people who look at the ad what they should do next, such as click to learn more, watch video, subscribe, and so on.

4. The URL

The URL should send them to a landing page that will fulfill the promise of the headline and the description, and enable them to complete a call to action such as “Subscribe” or “Buy now”. Note that Facebook will give preference to their internal URLs – that is, Facebook pages created by companies. You can link out to your site or blog, but you will probably have to pay a bit more in terms of clicks.

Once you have created your ad, you need to set your budget. Start small and increase the budget slowly once you find a winning ad.

Next, choose your audience. This is where the power of Facebook really lies, in how targeted you can be. If you want only women 44 to 54 who love cocker spaniels, for example, you will be able to connect with them and get a high click-through rate and change to get more subscribers and sales.

Track your results and you will soon have a library of successful ads.