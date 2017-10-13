The Best Time to Post on LinkedIn?

Social Media Marketing sounds easy doesn’t it, post the odd article, image and update and watch all those audience members engage with you, if only it was that easy. Businesses want to generate the maximum visibility for each post and one of the most common questions is, “When is the best time to post?” The answer will be different for different social networks and even different audiences, and especially for LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is a business oriented social networking site. This being the case, it is logical to assume that your highest level of activity should be on business days, and during business hours, kind of makes sense doesn’t it?

Issues with Posting Times

Having said that, business days and business hours mean different things to different people all over the world.

Time Zones

People are at work and on social media 24/7/365. If you are looking for a range of opportunities in your home country and/or specific location, however, you should post according to the typical business schedule in your area, such as Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 Eastern Time. If you were in London, you would post Monday through Friday Greenwich Mean Time; if in Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 8AM to 1PM and 4PM to 7PM.

The Right Timing

The right timing can be related not to the clock face, but to you getting in first with the latest news (content that will engage instantly at the time it is read/seen) and how important it is to your target audience. This will usually be during business hours, and will also often be related to the time of day.

For example, morning is a good time for breaking news. Lunchtime might be good for publishing interesting and thought-provoking reads about important topics in your niche. Content published in the early evening, before people sign off from work for the day, can also get a lot of attention – provided it is useful and does not seem like spam.

The social marketing site HubSpot analyzes social media activity across a number of platforms. 80% of US workers are in the Eastern and Central time zones. The best days to post content on LinkedIn are between Tuesday and Thursday, before and after work. They tend to read LinkedIn content like the morning paper, logging in from 7 to 8am. Other times to post include noon and 5 to 6pm. They suggest 5 to 6 as the best times to post.

Link to Hubspot Article

The Right Stuff

Mondays and Fridays are clearly a person’s busiest days, getting set up for the work week, and winding down from it. If you are going to post on those days, keep it short, sweet and actionable – something they can do to make their lives better in some way. For example, post a great PowerPoint presentation on their sister site SlideShare and link to it via your account. The content will be interesting and entertaining if presented well.

Time Is Money

There are a couple of reasons for wanting to hit the right time. The first is that you would like to be amongst the latest information showing up on your connections’ newsfeeds in their interfaces. You also want to position your content and business as something the busy professional can use and actually start to look forward to hearing more about.

Your Goals

The right time will also depend on your goals in posting your content. Do you want to:

Build brand

Gain subscribers

Increase sales

Get likes, shares and comments (audience engagement)

Announce a product launch

Announce a noteworthy piece of news or milestone in your business?

Some social sites, such as Facebook, measure relevance through audience engagement. Others measure by level of activity and type of activity. LinkedIn values high-quality articles, and regular short posts.

Track and test results in terms of times posted, and types of content, then organize a posting schedule that’s right for you.