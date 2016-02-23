Subtle Ways to Persuade Others to Follow Your Lead

Social media is so open and transparent that often it can seem like a daunting task to get people to follow your lead, but the reality is that it’s all about psychology both getting people to follow you inline and offline. If you’re seen as an authority in your niche, and you are committed and consistent about getting a particular result, you’ll be able to influence all types of people to follow your lead, it’s not hard at all and anyone can do it.

Be Committed

By being committed your passion about your niche shows through your actions and everything you do. If you are willing to stick with people and listen to them, you can come up with solutions based on their problems and concerns and therefore be able to prove that commitment.

Be Consistent

Never say one thing and do something else; always be consistent in your words and actions. There is a saying, “actions speak louder than words” that is so important when you want other people to follow you. When people see that you walk your talk, they’ll follow you anywhere.

Give Back

There are takers and givers in this world, always be a giver if you want to be able to persuade people to follow you. Most people are naturally repulsed by takers, but they love givers. If you can show how much of a giver you are in some tangible way, your audience will follow you.

Collaborate

When you come across any type of issue, make people feel as if they’re part of the process by asking for their input. Collaboration is the key to having people trust you and follow you.

Provide Social Proof

When other people give you compliments and testimonies that state your expertise, it will help people who don’t know you yet, trust you. You can do this via social media networks or in the form of testimonials on your website.

Build Authority

There are many ways you can build authority including writing a book, blogging, posting on LinkedIn, and doing interviews. You can also host webinars using Google Hangouts and a host of other things …

Increase Your Likability

Be a positive person who stands by their convictions and does what they say they’ll do. When you do that, more people will like you and trust you. That will make it more likely that they’ll follow your lead and others will in turn follow them.

Set a Time Limit

When you want people to do something, the worst thing you can do is give them unlimited time to get it done. Always set a time limit for everything you want other people to do. It doesn’t matter what it is; limit the amount of people who can participate and set a time limit.

When you have proof that you know what you’re talking about, followers who will sing your praises, plus you are simply a likable person, you’ll get people to do what you want more than not. If you want people to follow your lead, be someone that people can be sure of and be proud of following.