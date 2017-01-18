Social Media Marketing Tools for 2017

It’s possible to do it yourself or you might want to hire an expert marketing person (like me) to manage your social media marketing in 2016 and beyond, gone are the days when you could play at this and hope for success… nowadays being active within the correct social media platforms can help businesses become much more successful and customer centric. It’s all about engagement and finding out as much as you can about your audience so that you can offer them what they need and want in regard to your business and the solutions you offer.

Organizing Accounts

Often you need a way to easily manage all your social media networks in one place. You can do that with Sprout Social, SumAll, Buffer.com, Hootsuite and others, which will help you get more organized with your different social media accounts.

Links:

Sprout Social – http://sproutsocial.com/

SumAll – https://sumall.com/

Buffer – https://buffer.com/

Hootsuite – https://hootsuite.com/

Monitoring

If your budget is limited, a simple, fast and affordable option for monitoring your social media is Trackur. You probably track your brand name using Google Alerts, as well as names of movers and shakers in your niche. It’s imperative to follow industry influencers and more.

Link – http://www.trackur.com/

Managing Social Media Accounts

Using software like Sprout Social will enable you to monitor, respond, and collaborate more easily than having to sign into each account on your own. There is no reason to sign on to each account individually; instead you can use this software to help you streamline your social media activity.

Scheduling

It’s important to use smart automation when it’s possible. Each social media tool has its own types of automation apps, like Hootsuite which works with several social media networks. Then there is BoardBooster which works with Pinterest, and many others like Buffer which enable you to reschedule posts on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook to ensure that it’s been seen. However, be very careful with too much automation or scheduling too much.

Links:

Hootsuite – https://hootsuite.com/

BoardBooster – https://boardbooster.com/

Analyzing Results

One of the most important things you can do to ensure your success is to analyze the results of your actions but also the actions of your competitors. A really interesting tool to take a look at is Rival IQ. This service helps you monitor your competition as well as monitor your own social media activities.

Link – https://www.rivaliq.com/

Get a Virtual Assistant

If you don’t know what you are doing, you can also hire someone to help you manage and market with social media. A virtual assistant can be work on a task based approach or they can be proactive as you need. Some VAs specialize in social media marketing and management, and some focus on performing tasks as directed.

Insights

If you gain even more insight about the personality of your audience, you’ll be able to even target your competitor’s audiences and also understand your own audience better. What do they think of you; what do they think of your products and services? You can get this information using SocialBro software to enable Twitter for business.

Link – http://www.socialbro.com/

Social Media Management Companies

There are businesses that will handle your social media for you. You can essentially hand it off to them by having a meeting about your goals and then moving forward with the ideas with the full support of the company.

Social media allows you to be very close to your target market, even getting insight into your audience’s problems and fears almost immediately. What’s more, social media gives you the opportunity to provide solutions to your audience quickly. With proper social media marketing tools, you’ll be able to hit the ground running in 2016.