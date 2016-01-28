Social Media Marketing Habits You Should Ditch

It happens sometimes; something that seemed like a good idea when you started it, has become a poor idea, it’s therefore time to toss out bad habits that do nothing to further your social media marketing.

Paying for Likes

Hopefully, you already stopped doing this if you ever did it. Most of the time, the links and followers you pay for are useless anyway. The real point of social media is engagement, and you can’t engage with fake users. It’s a waste of money and it’s against TOS anyway.

Being Inconsistent

If you post a lot some days and then go quiet for a week or more, you’re being very inconsistent and wasting your time on social media. Either be consistent – using the scheduling features to help, or don’t bother.

Posting Poor Content

If your content has no purpose for being posted to further your brand, cause engagement, or provide value to your followers, then there is no point. Plan your content in advance to ensure that it fits in with the rest of your marketing plans and promotions.

Selling Too Much

Not providing value in your messages is a huge mistake. You do want to have a CTA in your messages, but you still want the message to provide value on its own to your audience.

Being Boring

You need to find your voice so that your updates have some sort of personality. Being boring and uninteresting is going to be the death of your social media presence. Who are you, what do you stand for, and more importantly, how does that help your audience?

Tone Deaf Engagement

If you’re not going to really listen to your audience, don’t ask any questions or invite comments. Always repeat back to your audience what you heard, then answer their concern, and make them feel heard.

Humblebragging

This is a new concept that for some reason people think is a good idea, but it’s not. It involves complaining about your awesome first world problems while trying to make yourself look better. Don’t do it.

False Scarcity

A common tactic to get people to buy something is to have a limited time offer. But, don’t have a limited time offer if you’re not going to stick to it. Don’t extend the offer; don’t change later if you don’t make enough sales. Limited time offers need to be real.

Letting go of these out-of-date marketing habits will turn around your marketing messages for the better. You want your audience to feel heard, and the way to do that is to ensure that you keep studying them so that you know them. Then give them what they want.