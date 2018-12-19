Social Media Marketing – Are You Doing It Wrong?

Social media marketing is an effective form of marketing, as long as you have a plan that you not only implement but also test to find out what is working so you can do more of what works. If you don’t know who your audience is, where they are, and how to attract them, you may be missing out on something that can spread awareness, get more traffic, and make more sales. Let’s explore the mistakes you may be making.

Expecting Immediate Results

Like most types of marketing online, you’re not going to get immediate results. Yes, you may end up going viral when you least expect it, which can boost your business, but more than likely it’s going to be a slow progression over time. This requires that you are consistent and in it for the long haul, and not expecting a quick and easy result.

Relying on One Platform for Everything

Like anything that is in the cloud, a social network is something that can be very popular today and be gone tomorrow. Look at the history of social networks over the years and you’ll see a huge fall-off for most new ones. For this reason, you should use at least whatever the top four or five networks are simultaneously so that if one goes you still have the others.

Not Integrating Your Marketing Efforts

When you create a marketing plan, it should include and start with your website, focus on building your email list, and then work out from there to other sites and social media. You should know how it all works together and have a real plan of action to ensure that it does.

Cross-Posting Exact Copies of Everything Everywhere

It’s tempting to use automation that is cheap to post your next blog post to every single platform. The problem is that this type of automation doesn’t understand that each platform is slightly different. If you really want to be successful in cross-marketing, it needs to be posted in a unique way on each platform, not as a carbon copy, and yes I am guilty of this one.

Making Everything about You

It’s been said before, but it’s easy to get mixed up when it comes to social media. Social media is sort of narcissistic in a way, but you need to find a way to make your posts and updates about your audience even when it’s about you. Use some imagination about that so that you can appeal to your audience on their level.

Not Setting Up Complete Profiles with Proper Branding

You want your brand to be noticeable no matter whether they’re at your website or on your Facebook page. Incorporating branding that works across platforms may take time and practice to get right.

Not Engaging with Your Audience Regularly and Transparently

Social media is supposed to be social, but so many businesses get it wrong by making communication one-way and rare. Instead, it should be ongoing, regular, relevant, and two-way. Engagement should be your priority when it comes to social media marketing.

Sharing Only Your Own Stuff

Just like you should focus on engagement, don’t only share your own content on social media. Share other people’s content too but do it in a strategic way. Ensure that the content is relevant and desirable to your audience before you share it, then comment on it, and ask for comments from them too.

Not Addressing Negative Feedback

Sometimes on social media, you’re going to get negative feedback. In fact, once you start getting negative feedback that’s when you can say that you’re starting to break through to your audience. Deal with negative feedback head on, keeping in mind that you’re being watched by your buyers and potential customers and they will judge you by how you act.

Not Linking All Your Social Accounts

You want to make it easy for your audience to find you and engage with you where they prefer. Be sure to mention and connect to all your platforms on every other platform, either by links or words, so they can find you easily.

Not Using Any Automation

It’s impossible for any business to do everything without using some form of automation. It’s okay to use automation for some aspects of your social media marketing. But, keep your engagement more personal when possible. Having said that, you may want to give chatbots a try to see how your audience responds.

Social media marketing can be very effective. But only if it’s data-driven, helps to build your email list, and sends traffic to your landing pages so that you can make more sales. Are you doing social media marketing right with a goal in mind?