Should You Advertise on Social Media?

Advertising on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is an effective way to increase followers, build your email list, and to engage with your audience more. You can almost reach out and touch your ideal audience with just a few clicks of the mouse. But first, you must get their attention, and one of the best ways to do that is to advertise on social media.

It’s Inexpensive

You can place ads on any social media platform like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with as little as 20 dollars and get results. This is amazing, because other types of advertising are so expensive. You can test an ad inexpensively, tweak it, make it better, then run it again – increasing your budget based on your desired ROI.

It’s Effective

Paid ads work very well since so many people are regularly on social media. If you plan the advertisement correctly, it will seem as if you’re just engaging with your audience more. You don’t want the ad to look like a TV ad, but instead more like another share with valuable information.

Targeting Is Amazing

The way that you can laser target your audience on social media is reason enough to start using paid ads. You can run remarketing campaigns that show an advertisement to people who already went to your site but left without buying, for example.

It Boosts Brand Recognition

Even if someone doesn’t click on your advertisement, they may still see it in their feed. That seeing can’t be undone, and the more times they see it, the more likely they are to act on the advertisement.

Provides More Opportunity for Your Leads to Convert

If you really want to convert more leads, a direct paid advertisement on social media is an excellent way to accomplish it because you’ll reach more people than a regular post.

Improves Your Brand’s Authority

Most social media ads will show that they’re ads with the word “sponsored” showing up on the post. While this might seem like a negative, it’s not. If you’re seen as someone who spends money on social media ads, your audience will realize you’re making money in your niche. This will then start to bring you up to authority status in their minds.

Brings More Traffic to Your Website

Social media advertisements will bring more traffic to your website. Make sure you send them to an amazing landing page, specific to the social media site you’re placing the advertisement on.

Builds Your Email List Faster

There is no doubt that using social media advertisements to offer a freebie (lead magnet) will help you build your list faster. But, it needs to be very targeted, solve a serious problem easily, and be set up correctly with the social media platform you’re using.

Paid advertising on social media, if targeting is sufficient, is an excellent way to increase brand loyalty while also spreading brand awareness. The more eyes you can get on your offers, the better. Using social media advertising is a good way to do it due to the costs and the amazing targeting technology.