Nine Reasons You Should Be Advertising on Facebook

Facebook is the number one social media site in the world. It also has an extremely easy ad system that can help almost any small business start getting noticed on Facebook.

Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising

Facebook advertising is PPC advertising. You only pay if someone clicks on your ad. This is very cost-effective compared to TV ads or ads in newspapers and magazines. Google AdWords is the largest PPC ad network online, but it is difficult to use and can be expensive. Facebook is easier to use and cheaper too. You can also run much more targeted ads, which means even more bang for your buck.

Easy to Use

You can get started on Facebook ads in minutes and start running a campaign right away once it is approved. If it is not approved for any reasons, or there are issues with the ad, the reviewer will tell you what they are. There is no real mystery to how the system works, as compared with AdWords.

Makes the Most of Your Account

You can use your account as your ad. In other words, you can promote your Facebook page for pennies and target people who have already indicated that they are interested in your niche. You will usually see a message in your feed asking if you want to promote your account. Click on the button, set your target audience, and link your Facebook account to your PayPal account. You can set a per-day budget of, for example, $5, and you would be billed at the end of each month.

Leverages Your Most Popular Content

In addition to advertising your account in order to get more page likes and followers, you can also promote particular posts. Facebook will tag your most popular post, letting you know that it is, for example, 80% more popular than your other posts. There will be a button that will allow you to promote it. You can set a specific target audience, or ask Facebook to find you more people like the audience that is currently following you.

Is Highly Visual

Each Facebook ad has an image, so it is much more noticeable and liable to be clicked on than a Google ad. Don’t have a lot of images related to your niche? Not to worry. Facebook is linked to Shutterstock, one of the largest and most popular stock image vendors on the internet. If you use Facebook ads, you can access these without having to pay a fee.

Is Highly Targeted

You can also create an ad from scratch in addition to promoting your page or posts. Facebook makes it easy to use the interface, set your budget, and create attractive ads.

Facebook Has Huge Amounts of Traffic

Facebook has nearly two billion users every month.

Facebook Is Sticky

Facebook users spend an average of 50 minutes per session at the site, and that number is increasing.

Facebook Is a Search Engine Too

Lots of people search right inside Facebook for what they need – news, information, product recommendations and more.

If you are not advertising on Facebook, you’re missing out on a golden opportunity to boost brand reach, for more sales and subscribers.