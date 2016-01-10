Measuring Your Social Media Influence – Part Two

Measuring social media influence has now taken a whole new turn. It started with Facebook and Myspace, followed by Twitter, LinkedIn and the rest. Today, it’s more than just the page views you’re getting from social media visitors. Instead, the influence is judged based on the reach of your message and resonance as well.

A number of tools are coming up for measuring social media influence, and all of them provide useful features for those who want to gauge their social influence. We’ve selected three out of a dozen social media influence tools on the web. Here’s an overview.

UberVU

The UberVU platform monitors users driving a conversation around your brand based on relevance to chosen search terms. It’s more concerned with in-debt data of brand influencers who actively increase engagement and message reach. So rather than just connecting with those who have a following, UberVU helps you single out those who are most influential on topics that concern your trade.

The tool is also known to showcase an influencer’s social profile, their Twitter map of influence (distribution of their tweets), breakdown of followers, alongside their Klout score. UberVU also alerts users of any new influencers on social media.

Cred/Kred

The platform works the same way as Klout since it gives your social account a unique score. The score is based on the number of your influencers and message outreach. Again, the influence score is calculated based on the number of tweets, mentions, and replies.

Initially, it will display your global Cred by default. However, you also have the option of viewing a breakdown of your Cred score from a different field — just in case you want to improve your influence or reach to other professionals. Other users are also awarded points when endorsed with a Cred, and this will contribute to their global Cred Score.

Maps showing geographic locations of where influencers are most influential are provided, and this feature is quite beneficial to businesses wanting to try new markets. Lastly, this tool has the ability to summarize your best-performing posts as well as users whom you interacted with the most.

Twtrland

This tool collects stats from all your social media accounts before working on them. You can integrate it with your Facebook, Twitter, instagram and other social media accounts.

Influencers can be searched based on their location, skill or even names. For instance, if you are a HR professional, you can look up a potential candidate’s social influence by searching their name. Once you find them, you will be able to see which fields they are highly influential in, their top content as well as the top influencers in their network. The tool is free at the basic level. However, for a more in-depth analysis of your social media influence, you will need the Pro version.

Simply put, knowing your social media influence will help you tailor your message appropriately. It will also help you know how to plan your social media advertisement so you don’t lose money.