Incorporating Keywords to Improve Your LinkedIn Profile

As with all social media platforms online, it’s important especially important with LinkedIn to utilize keywords to improve your chances of being found by LinkedIn internal search engine, thus sending you targeted visitors. However, it’s also equally important not to use too many keywords so that your profile turns real visitors off because it is no longer engaging the people that find it. You need to learn how to use keywords to attract visitors, but to also ensure that your profile is still interested and engaging to read to those who do find you.

Keywords on Images

When you upload an image, be sure to name it something that makes sense to a search engine. “My profile pic” is not a good description. Instead, use your name, the name of your business, or what you do in the name of the image. Search engines can read the name of the image and it will be another indicator that this is a profile the searcher wants to see.

Keywords in Headlines

LinkedIn give you a headline area that appears to the right of your image. It has your name; under your name is what you do, and under that is your city and state and your industry. Then you can also have current and previous positions listed for everyone to see (depending on your security settings).

Ensure that the words you use are words that people will use when searching to find your profile. Use the pipe symbol, “|” to separate the keywords that you use to describe your title under your name. This makes it easier to read for the reader, and is better than a comma for search engines.

Publish Regular Posts

LinkedIn gives you a chance to publish posts that will appear within your profile for others to read. But, what also happens is that those posts that have keywords in the body of the message and the title of the post, help search engines send people to your LinkedIn profile. Publish a post at least once a week by clicking the paperclip in the place you normally write short status updates.

Write a Fabulous Summary

The summary area is another place that is a great place to put keywords. The best way to use the summary area is to write a bulleted list rather than a paragraph, or a combination of a bulleted list and a short paragraph. It looks better given the way LinkedIn has this area set up. Plus, with a bulleted list you can use keywords more easily without worrying if it fits in with the paragraph as much.

List Your Experience with the Future in Mind

Do not list every job you’ve ever had since you started work, on LinkedIn’s experience area. Instead give some thought about the jobs you want to have in the future. Write each job experience with thought toward words that someone would use to look for someone with your skills and experience. Remember it’s always about your audience and never about you. Make it readable, relatable, and findable.

Volunteering, Causes and More

It’s important to always think of keywords as you write any description of any type of experience including volunteering, causes and more. The reason is that the search engine uses the keywords to send traffic and the people reading the information want to know how you can help them, so everything you write should reflect that you understand that.

Publications

LinkedIn gives you the opportunity to list publications you’ve taken part in. You can make sales right off your LinkedIn page too. But, these publications should also have titles that are keyword rich as well as make sense. You cannot just string along a bunch of keywords and get views. You also need the descriptions to explain to the audience why they need it, using keywords that fit in with the descriptions.

Skills and Endorsements

When you choose your skills to list, be sure that they fit in with the things you want to do, and not just what you’ve done. Always think about what jobs, positions and clients you want, not what you’ve had, as you describe what you’ve done and what you want to do and share your skills.

Using keywords within your LinkedIn profile is an essential way to get more views of your profile. Writing words that your audience understands and wants to read is how you keep them reading.