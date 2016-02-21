How to Use Social Media Platforms to Monitor Conversations Online

One of the very best ways to really get to know your target audience is to find out where they hang out online and then to simply spend time with them. Ask questions; see how they respond. Answer their questions too, monitor their conversations and get involved. By doing so it’ll appear to many as if you have a secret way of getting information about your niche that you wouldn’t otherwise have. Monitoring conversations online can really help your business grow, increasing your bottom line exponentially.

Social media is not going away anytime soon, and neither is the internet they are too firmly embedded into everyday life. Therefore, you may as well use them as much as you can to improve your business. The fact is, you need to monitor the conversations going on to ensure that your customers are happy and that your target audience is well informed.

Use Keywords

To monitor social media accounts, come up with some keywords for your niche including your business name, product name, and your own name. If you want, you can also use your main competitors’ names in order to find out some information about them.

Control the Message

If you really want to take monitoring to a new level, you can seek to control the conversation. Simply lead conversations by redirecting them if they’re going off track and getting into issues you’d rather not discuss or have discussed previously.

Identify What You Want to Monitor

Before starting your monitoring, you need to know what you actually want to monitor. You may want to separately monitor your product, your overall reach, your competition and so forth, so you might want to set up separate situations to ensure that you can keep track of each part you’re interested in monitoring.

Identify Where You’ll Monitor

You probably won’t have time to monitor across all platforms at once. Pick the platform that has the most impact on your business right now. For example, if you’re using Twitter or Facebook more, monitor them above all others.

Determine Impact

Some product mentions or conversations are truly inconsequential to your business and you don’t need to jump in, guns blazing with those types of conversations. Only jump in and guide the conversation when it really matters to you.

Search Individual Sites

On each site, use your keyword list to search to see what comes up. Pro tip; you can also set up a Google Alert to give you information from numerous sources any time your keywords come up.

Use Online Tools

You can use tools that will help you with monitoring such as TweetDeck or Sprout Social. These tools can help you set up monitoring that’s easy for you to analyze.

Links:

TweetDeck – https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

SproutSocial – http://sproutsocial.com/

Gather Data

When you gather data, the best thing to do is to put it into a spreadsheet. By doing this you can get all the information together so that you can analyze and use it, easily. This will help you determine which information is important too and you can see patterns and make predictions based on historic data.

Using social media to monitor the chatter going on about you and your business or niche is an important part of becoming the go-to person expert in your niche. The more you know about the conversations that are happening, the more you’re going to appear knowledgeable about your field to your target audience.