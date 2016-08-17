How to Turn Your Ideas into Weekly Webcasts That Draw Attention

Almost everyone seems to offer a webcasts, they have become very popular mainly due to the advent of the video-centric software that is available today. Webcasts can be live or on demand. You can do webcasts using software like Facebook Live, Blab.me, Periscope.com and more. All you have to do is have an idea, and then perform that idea. Here are some tips on how to make your webcasts the best they can be.

Keep Them Short

No one wants to watch a two-hour live webcast, even weekly. More than 30 minutes may be too long. Get to the point, make the time you spend with your audience valuable to them, while focusing on the message and keeping it short and sweet.

Show the Insider’s View

If you have a live event coming up, it’s great to show them some of the preparation and behind-the-scenes stuff you have to do. Whether it’s getting the lighting right or working on the sound, this is valuable information for your audience.

Have a Point

Before creating any type of video, you need to have a point. Know what message, lesson, call to action etc. you’re going to give prior to starting your live event. People don’t want to waste their time; give them a reason to tune in every day.

Look into the Camera

When you do your live events, there will be times that you don’t look at the camera. That’s okay; if you’re talking to someone else, you’ll want to look at that person. But, when you’re addressing your audience, look at them.

Ensure Lighting and Sound Are Good

It’s hard to enjoy watching any live event when the sound and lighting are bad. Ensure that you have some sort of sound and lighting to make the event more enjoyable to watch.

Invite a Live Audience

A really exciting way to do a live event is to also invite people to watch you perform the event in person. The energy the people will bring will make the event even more fun for people to watch.

Offer an Incentive

If you’re going to do a weekly event there should be something in it for the viewer. You can give away prizes; you can have an ongoing drawing where you randomly choose a winner who watched last week who must be watching this week to get the prize. Ensure you read the terms of service so that you do this by law.

Teach Them Something Useful

It can be valuable to tune in to your live event just because what you teach each week is something they can put to use right now. Don’t be stingy with information. Even if you are selling information, give it away on your weekly events.

Anything you normally do in your business can be fodder for a weekly webcast. You can show your audience a “day in the life,” a sneak peek behind the scenes and more. If you have a blog post about it, it can become a webcast idea.