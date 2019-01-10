How to Start a Profitable YouTube Channel

You’ve probably realized by now that some people are making a killing making YouTube videos in many different niches. If you’ve ever wanted to start a business online and have toyed with the idea of starting a YouTube channel, know that is truly possible to make a lot of money with YouTube in almost any niche – even some that don’t allow monetization via AdSense. To get started right, follow these tips.

Choose the Right Niche

Some niches are more profitable than others. Find a list of most earning YouTube channels (https://filmora.wondershare.com/vlogger/top-wealthiest-youtubers.html) and determine whether you have what it takes to make a similar channel. Don’t copy, though; be who you are. Another point of view on a popular niche is always welcome on YouTube, so don’t let competition scare you. If someone else is making money doing it, then it’s a good idea. Study SocialBlade.com information on any competition that you believe you have.

Commit to Creating Content Regularly

Once you’ve chosen a niche, you will need to commit to creating content regularly even if you have no followers yet. While you don’t have to put up daily content, the fact is that the more often you publish content, the faster your channel will build. But, quality content is more important for getting people to stick around, so make sure the content you publish has a purpose.

Work on Building Your Audience

As you are publishing content for your channel, it’s important to work on building an audience in other ways too. Post a blog post to your website with a link to your vlog each time you post. Share that with all your social media platforms. Ask your friends and family to share. Promote a post on your Facebook page too, to get more views, likes, and followers.

Create an AdSense Account

You’re going to need to create an AdSense account. You’re not going to be able to connect your YouTube and AdSense together until you have reached a certain audience level – this changes often so check the rules. But create the AdSense account as soon as you get close to that number so that you’ll be ready. Don’t create it before you’re close, though.

Enable Your Channel for Monetization

Once you’ve reached the right level, enable your account for monetization by following YouTube Creator instructions. That way, once you’ve reached the right level you’ll start earning money through advertisements on your account.

Understand the Rules of YouTube

Before doing any of that, ensure that you understand the rules of YouTube. Some types of accounts are not available for monetization on YouTube. It doesn’t mean you can’t still have your channel; you just may not be able to earn money via ads. However, you can still earn money in other ways due to your channel.

Market Your Content Across Channels

Once you’ve created your channel, you’ll want to market your channels and platforms. For example, share your new video on your other social platforms. Don’t depend on people to share it. Ask them to share it. Ask them to like it. Ask them to comment. Ask them to subscribe to each video.

Monetize in Multiple Ways

Ads aren’t the only way to monetize your channel. You can also promote your products and affiliate products to your audience. You can get hired as an influencer by product creators as well. You can go directly to creators on your own offering your services, but you can also use a middle service such as The Hub (https://thehhub.com/) to help you find product developers.

Create a Plan and Follow It

As you develop your channel, you’ll see quickly that it’s important to have a content calendar, plans, and a goal in mind for it. You need to know why you exist, who you exist for, and what sort of value you provide. Seek to solve your audience’s problems by offering solutions to them. One key that can help is to teach the why and sell the how.

Most of all, don’t give up. You will learn more as your channel grows and your audience grows. Read and respond to comments on your channel, because you may get insight into new content ideas that you can produce. YouTube is very much a community; become part of that community and work with other YouTubers to make content for your audience that adds value to their life, and the money will come. It depends on your niche – some niches earn faster than others, but almost all niches have income potential and not all have to have large audiences either.