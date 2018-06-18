How to Monetize Your Social Media Following

By now, every business should have some sort of presence on social media. But let’s face it, a social media presence isn’t what any business is really after. They are after a way to market their products and services. So the real secret to success, is in being able to monetize your social media following. After all, you’re in business to make money, not just publish content for free all the time. Here are nine suggestions as to how to turn your posts into paydays.

Make Use of Facebook’s Features

With more than two billion users on Facebook each month, this is the best place to start your monetization drive. Your Facebook fan page should reflect who you are and why you are worth doing business with. You should make the most of the special features Facebook offers, including:

The Like button

Contact Us button

Email sign-up tab

Polls

Events

And more

Give clear calls to action, such as, “Click the Like button so you can keep up to date with all of the latest news,” or, “Click the Contact Us button and we will be happy to answer your questions promptly.”

Encourage Engagement

Encourage people to like, comment and share posts. This will spread the word about your business, and more traffic means potentially more money. You can do this on most networks, not just Facebook.

Promote Your Account to Get Followers

Facebook allows you to promote your account in order to get more likes and followers. You can do the same on Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and more.

Boost Your Best Posts

Go into your Facebook Insights report and look for the content that is getting the most engagement. The turn them into an ad by boosting the post. It should have a link they can click to learn more. Target the audience carefully so your boosted post will be shown to people interested in your niche. You can get qualified customers for pennies per click.

You can run ads created via your posts as well on Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and more.

Create Ads from Scratch

Creating an ad from scratch on Facebook will take a little more time, but give you more control. You need:

A high-quality image

An attention-grabbing headline

An interesting description

A URL to send them to in order for them to take an action, such as subscribe or buy now

Again, set your target audience carefully and you can get qualifies leads and customer to help boost sales. Track your click-throughs and conversions to make sure you are getting the most for your budget.

Use Social Media to Build Email Marketing Lists

Create a range of lead magnets that will entice people to subscribe to one or more of your email marketing lists. Once they are on your list, you can present them with the kinds of niche-related products and offers they will be most interested in, and make sales and profits.

Market on YouTube

YouTube is one of the top five sites in the world and the top video-sharing site. Create how-to videos and informative content. Include a call to action to subscribe to a list, or to buy a product.

Pinterest

Pinterest runs on high quality images. Studies have shown it is 90% women at the site, and that at least half of them buy products they see at the site. You can create product listings by using Schema.org or Rich Snippets, at your blog. This will give details about your product, price, a link to buy, and more. It does take a little time to set up, but the results will be worth it when you start sharing your product pages.

Instagram and Snapchat

These also run on high quality images. Instagram images need to be 512 X 512 pixels square. Use hashtags to promote your products. Instagram also has stories, which are like the standard posts at Snapchat. They get sent out to all your followers, but are only there for 24 hours and then they vanish. These are a great way to post flash sales and special offers that can help you make money fast.