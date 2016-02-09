How to Identify Influencers and Establish Thought Leadership through Social Media

As an influencer or thought leader within your business niche you will bring a particular perspective to issues that others will recognize as innovative. Your ideas, opinions and thoughts will also help to establish your experience so that your audience know you’re qualified to help them with their problems within your niche.

If you consider that for a moment you’ll start to realize the real power being an influencer has, it enables you to shape the future of your industry whilst establishing you as the go to person for solutions to problems within your niche. Is it any wonder everyone is trying to become this go to person or as it is called nowadays, Influencer or Thought Leader?

It takes time to become an influencer, I should know as I’ve managed to establish myself as one internationally (click here), for various different online marketing categories. This means I know from experience what I’m talking about and with hard work I firmly believe anyone can become an influencer either locally or as I have Internationally. Let me share a few tips on how to achieve this.

Show Your Experience

Find ways to actually prove your experience rather than simply talking about it. Demonstrate this through testimonials, examples of work you’ve done, case studies and Question and Answer Sessions. It is after all this experience, which makes you qualified to become a thought leader within your niche so share your experience at every opportunity.

Add Real Value

Outside of your experience and knowledge, you need to find a way to add a lot of value to anything you do. You need to believe in yourself fully in order to accomplish this task. The more confident you are in your words, the better.

Think Outside the Box

Due to the experience that thought leaders have, they are not afraid to think outside the box or go against the current trends when they know they’re correct. Imagine what the world might be like instead if someone didn’t have the courage to confidently proclaim that every household would have a computer.

Stay Up to Date

Read industry news, go to conferences, and stay knowledgeable about what is happening within your industry. If your niche is technology-related, this will be harder since it moves so fast, but it’s imperative to keep up. A true thought leader is never, ever considered “old fashioned”.

Create Relevant Content

With all your studies and experience, you should have plenty of fodder to create a lots of relevant content to place on your website, share on social media, and use in talks, webinars, podcasts and more.

Push Your Boundaries

Sometimes it can be scary to try something new, I know this. For example, if you’ve always shared your knowledge online and never spoken in front of a group at a live event, that might be frightening. But the more you can push yourself, the more you’ll be considered a leader and believe it or not, it’s only when you push these boundaries that the magic really starts to happen.

Cultivate the Right Followers

You want other thought leaders to follow you too; you want your customers and target customers to follow you, and you want people who are simply curious to follow you. Target the type of people you want to follow you and get in front of them often.

Inspire Thought and Emotions

Remember that thoughts come from the intellect and feelings are emotional. Leaders are leaders due to people’s emotions, so you must evoke both thoughts and feelings from your followers.

Never Stop Growing

Keep learning, keep pushing yourself and you’ll grow into the thought leader that you want to be. You will bring new perspectives and ideas to your audience that you don’t even know about now.

A thought leader is an authority in their niche who is often sought out for their opinion and advice by other people within their community and outside of it. If you want to be seen as that thought leader, then you’ll need to know how to identify influences on your niche and be one step ahead of the rest, not only that but you need to be seen to be doing this.