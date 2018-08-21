How to Get Social Proof

Social proof is when you get customers or influencers to provide testimonials, reviews, recommendations, and endorsements. You want social proof because it helps calm your visitors and build trust. It makes it easier for the buyer to choose to buy because they see that others have had success with your product and like your product.

Build a Social Media Following

The first thing you need to do to start getting social proof (besides creating amazing products and services) is to build your social media following on the platforms your audience uses. Not only that – build your engagement too. The first word in social media is “social” – therefore, be social so that you are known by your people and aren’t a nameless faceless entity.

Ask for Feedback and Testimonials

Make it part of your process in your follow-up series to ask for feedback and eventually a testimonial. Give them enough time to use the product or service before you ask, but put it in the autoresponder in the most personal way so that it links them to a form that enables them to give their opinion and testimonial in a beautiful way.

Ask for Reviews from Influencers

Even if you don’t have much of a following yet and are relatively new, one way to set your social proof on fire is to pay an influencer to give you a review on their platform. Make it easy for them to do so that they show their enthusiasm, and make sure they know you want them to be totally honest.

Create Customized Hashtags

Develop a customized hashtag and then encourage your followers to use it too. You can ask them to photograph your product or provide a short comment about your service on social media and to use your hashtag. This works great during live events.

Location-Based Check-Ins

If you are location based or work with location-based businesses, using the check-in feature is a great way to get more social proof. Your audience will do it for you if they get promoted to do it. The system prompts them to take pictures too.

Offer Inexpensive Incentives

You can incentivize your audience to provide testimonials easily by offering them inexpensive incentives. For example, you can offer to send them brownies from SendOutCards (everyone loves them) if they provide a testimonial you can use on your website.

Do Some Case Studies

Case studies are just stories, stories of your customers and how they found success using your product or service. If you can display several stories for your visitors to see, that will truly help build trust and your social proof.

Social Share Buttons

Most social share buttons offer the ability to show how many people have read or shared something. If you have a lot of readers, this is a great thing to enable because the more people share something, the more other people will share it too.

Number of Users or Buyers

If you have a counter to display how many people have downloaded your freebie or purchased your product, and it can appear in a sentence (and not look like the 1990s), saying something like “10,000 Agree” or something positive like that will also provide excellent social proof.

Use Trust Seals

If you’re in any organization or industry group that offers trust seals that you can put on your site, that’s a great way to show social proof and build trust with your audience. Being a member of the BBB or a paying member of any industry organization shows that you’re serious about your business.

Keep Your Privacy Policy Front and Center

Don’t hide your privacy policy. When you are showing them social proof through testimonials and whatnot, you want to immediately squash any worry by them that you’d share anything without their permission. The link that opens a new page to a privacy policy is a good way to do that.

Make it part of your process to ask for your users and buyers to share their experiences with you. Make social engagement part of your day. Make talking to your buyers regularly a thing that you do automatically, just because you really want to know what they’re up to and how it’s working out for them. When you do that, you’re not going to get many no’s when you ask for testimonials to put on your site.