How the Latest Changes to Facebook Affect Marketers

Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Facebook announced in January 2018, some changes to Facebook. They will be changing the algorithm or formula for showing relevant content, this means that posts from friends and family will be prioritized. This has set internet marketers into a tailspin. They’ve all worked so hard to create great content, and even paid money for sponsored posts, etc., to grow their reach and followers…

The move is in part a response to the issue of “fake content” and the fact that Facebook was used to influence the outcome of the US elections in 2016 in favor of Donald Trump. Facebook now wants to promote “real content” from real people, not (overseas) propaganda agencies disguised as people.

So what does this mean for the ordinary, honest marketer who has been producing honest content without trying to mislead or harm anyone?

Users Have a Choice

They can see the regular news feed they are presented with, or click Marketplace to see offers and ads.

Good Content Will Always Be Shared, Especially Memes and Video

If you have a lot of engagement in relation to your content, you stand a better chance of being in the new news feed. But even if you aren’t, those who really like what you do will usually come to visit your page directly to see what’s new and to engage with your content.

Create a Facebook Group

This is another way to get people to interact with your content, but in a more controlled way because you are focused on a particular topic. It is also less commercial than them interacting with you on a business page, so your recent activity at the group stands a better chance of appearing in the news feed.

Leverage Influencers

Influencers are people who have grown a considerable following on Facebook over time, but are not (usually) a business. They often stick to one niche or topic and offer their opinion and expertise. Interact with their content, and you will become more visible. When people click on your name, they can go to your account, like your page, and start receiving your posts on their data feeds.

Become an Influencer Yourself

This will take some time, requires an ordinary account rather than a business one, and will need you to brand yourself as an expert in your niche or industry. You can invite people already at your business account to go to your influencer account. Make sure whatever you post there will be of the highest quality so you will really look like an authority worth paying attention to.

Create Content That Will Generate (Longer) Comments

Any comments are a good signal to Facebook that your content is worth interacting with, but posts with longer comments will be more highly rewarded by being shown in the news feed. Think of some hot topics in your niche that people will be eager to talk about. If they ask how-to questions, don’t just give answers. Encourage others to talk about the kinds of things that have worked for them.

Offer a Variety of Content

This will include memes, video, live video, short content, long content, infographics and so on. Videos should be short, sharp, informative and entertaining. Don’t forget to ask for comments and shares.

These new Facebook changes will be coming soon, and are already making marketers nervous. But the truth is that with more than two billion users per month, marketing on Facebook is a must. It’s not the first time they’ve made major changes, and at least they have told people about them this time around. It’s just a case of being more creative and diligent, and watching how things unfold in the future.