Grow Your Email List with Instagram

Instagram is a very popular social media site that can help you market your business effectively. But did you know it can also be an ideal way to grow your email marketing list?

Why Instagram?

This is a hugely popular, visually based social network. It is now owned by Facebook, and they have big plans for it – making it an ideal opportunity to help you grow your business.

Instagram Marketing versus Email Marketing

It is great to have a lot of followers on Instagram, but nothing beats email when it comes to building relationships with your target audience and offering the chance to make regular sales. People don’t visit Instagram every day. Even if they do, they might not see your content in their feed easily because they might get a lot of other posts to look at. With email, on the other hand, you have their contact information and can market to them whenever you wish.

In order to get subscribers to your list, you need to stand out from the crowd by offering something of real value that your target audience will be eager to get.

Create an exciting free item

Brainstorm some of the main problems people in your niche face. Decide on one topic and write a special report or short ebook about it, or create a 7-day ecourse. Make it so invaluable that your target audience will not want to live without it, and will happily give you their email address in exchange for the freebie.

Other valuable free items include recipe books, buyers’ guides (such as a Christmas buyers’ guide), a special coupon and more.

Create a web page that describes the item, add a sign-up form from your email marketing service, and drive your traffic to that page.

Send all your Instagram traffic to an outstanding landing page

Create a landing page that helps develop brand awareness: who you are, what you do, and why you are worth paying attention to. Make the landing page attractive, with a range of links to get your followers to learn more.

Track the success of the page in terms of the amount of traffic that visits and what they do once they get there. Keep the links that get the most clicks, and rotate in more links until you find others that appeal to your Instagram audience and keep them at your site.

Have a clear call to action in your site profile

Don’t leave your audience to guess what they are supposed to do. Put your free offer or your landing page URL in your profile and give a clear call to action (CTA) such as “Download your free ebook now”, or “Click here to learn more about TOPIC”. Link the topic using the URL of the landing page you have created.

Create a great profile

You never get a second chance to give a good first impression, so be sure your profile is a detailed as possible. Always answer the question of why they should do business with you or pay attention to what you have to offer.

Now that we have covered these quick and easy ways to grow your list with Instagram, try them and see how fast you can grow your list.