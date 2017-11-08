Eight Reasons Why You Should Be Using YouTube to Market Your Small Business

Starting a YouTube channel might seem like a daunting task, but if you really want to get well known and make more money it can be a boon for your business. One reason is that Google owns YouTube, which means they value traffic from YouTube more than traffic from other video hosting services. Let’s look at the other reasons.

Get More Traffic

When you start a YouTube channel, at first it will seem very quiet unless you have an active social media presence on other social platforms where you can cross-promote. But, it won’t take long to grow if you keep publishing content on a regular basis, and you’re using keywords, titles, and the description box well.

It’s a Great Search Engine

Did you know that a lot of people use YouTube as a search engine? It’s true. They might be looking for a vlog about how to make something, or do something, or understand something better. Your content should be there too so that they can find it.

You’ll Make More Money

Not only can you earn money from links that you embed in your content, but in most cases you can also earn money on ads that run during or before your video content runs. This can become a nice additional stream. Even a small audience can increase your revenue many times over.

To Promote Your Products

No matter whether you have digital products or physical products, YouTube is a great place to promote them. You can demonstrate them, you can post testimonials, and you can show your products and how they help your audience clearly.

A Great Video Host

Even if you don’t care whether you build up a YouTube audience or not, it’s still a great free and simple way to host your videos. You can upload webinar videos, advertisements and more right to the platform, to be used elsewhere via embedding technology.

Great Way to Repurpose Content

If most of your content is text based, you really need YouTube. Take a blog post you’ve written that is a “how to” post with multiple steps, and use that as the basis for your first YouTube video. There you have repurposed content which will automatically help you get the message out to a wider audience.

Build Your Email List

YouTube is a great way to build your email list. You can use in-content links to promote your email list, as well as links to the video in the description box. Ask your audience when you create a video to like, share, follow, plus sign up so they don’t miss anything.

Sharing Is Caring on YouTube

The YouTube audience is really a nice group of people for the most part. They like to share new talent with others and often thumbs up, like, share and follow others, which can also get attention for your channel.

Creating a YouTube channel is fun and it doesn’t have to be that hard. You can use old blog posts to start creating ideas for topics to present on YouTube. Remember, you want the videos to be short and to the point, so a blog post with eight points like this one could technically be eight different videos expanding on each point.