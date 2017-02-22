Working with Internal Marketing Tools

Internal marketing basically consists of any type of marketing that you do with existing customers and your team or staff. They consist of training, communications and knowledge sharing, mostly with staff but also with current customers.

Autoresponder

You can use your autoresponder for more than just sending emails about your products and services to your customers. You can also use autoresponder systems to speak directly with customers about upcoming products and services, as well as internal events that are happening. In addition, you can and should communicate with your team using your autoresponder, because you can use it to keep them motivated.

Learning Platform

There are numerous online learning platforms that you can use for teaching about your business, not only teaching your team but also your current customers. Teachable.com, aMember.com, and other services work great when it comes to this.

CRM

Customer relationship management can be a great way to help train and teach your customers about your values as a business. This can help create a lot of knowledge sharing between your CRM agents and your customers that can be useful. Try zoho.com/CRM or Freshsales.io.

Webinars

These are always a great and less expensive way to disseminate information to others. Webinars are a super way to talk to people who want to understand more about your brand and what it stands for. It works for your team and for certain customers. A good one to try is Zoom.us.

Teleseminars

A teleseminar is another way to bring your team together to focus on internal marketing. This is a good way to explain to your team what is coming up in terms of marketing and new products. Plus, you can use them for your customers too, to talk about new products and services coming or to do a Q & A.

Email Courses

This is where your autoresponder comes in. You can use it to set up email courses for either your team or your customers. You can do a course about branding, explaining your value proposition, and how you expect your team to treat customers.

Live Events

Another great way to get your team on the same page is to have live events. It also works with your customers. Nothing explains a brand’s value as well as a live event that will enable attendees to experience your values up close and personal.

Internal marketing is designed to help your team know how you want your customers treated and the type of products and services that you want to create for your customers. In addition, you can use internal marketing to market to customers that you already have. They are the best people to go to in order to learn more about the products and services you can create for them.