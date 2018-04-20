Why You Need Business Reviews

Generating reviews for your business is very important, it helps create brand awareness and drive your online reputation, and lets your customers generate content for you while also promoting your brand. Reviews can even teach you about your customers so that you can deliver even more amazing products and/or services to them. And let’s not forget, we all check out reviews for a new restaurant long before we arrive.

Higher Sales

An amazing thing happens when you start generating online reviews. You start showing up in searches more, you start getting even more reviews, and it snowballs into making more sales – which of course means more revenue for you.

You Can Get to Know Your Customers Better

Believe it or not, reading the reviews (bad or good) from your customers can help you get to know them better. You may notice something missing in the reviews that lets you know you need to up your game, or you may notice questions that aren’t being answered that could become email follow-up messages.

You’ll Show Up in Searches More Often

When you get more reviews, you’ll show up in searches more often because of SEO. When your business name is mentioned online, it helps Google and other search engines start to see your business as an authority. When the search engines see your site as an authority on any topic, they’re going to start sending you more customers.

Reviews On and Off Your Site Are Good for SEO

It’s been mentioned a few times that having reviews is good for SEO. The reason is the search terms being mentioned, along with your business name.

Gives Your Customers an Outlet

Asking for reviews can help your customers feel heard even though you’re asking for a positive review. They will feel good about telling others how awesome you are and what they like about your product or service.

Develops Customer Loyalty

If a customer is going to take the time to leave a review, then you know that they’re probably loyal customers. Building loyal customers will build your confidence so that you’ll produce even better products or services, which will then produce even more customer loyalty.

Increases Customer Engagement

The act of leaving the review is engagement with you. When you tell them thank you and/or answer a question that was inside the review, you’re engaging with your customer one-on-one. This is the best way to create lifetime customers.

User-Generated Content Is Great for Marketing

One of the best types of content is user-generated content, because you don’t have to write it yourself. And, it still works for SEO on and off your website to generate more traffic to your website.

The More Reviews You Get the More Reviews You’ll Get

The cool thing about the reviews is that the more you get, the more you get. It’ll start snowballing until most of your satisfied customers are leaving reviews because everyone else is.

The reason why your business needs reviews is so that you can make more money, create a positive online presence, and engage with your customers. The more you steer the collection of online reviews, the better for your business.